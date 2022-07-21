Back to Newsroom
Instagram

Introducing New Ways to Collaborate and Create With Reels

Image showing the use of a template when remixing a photo on Instagram.

Takeaways

  • You can now remix public photos on Instagram — choose from new Remix layouts or add your clip to the end of an existing video for more storytelling options, like providing commentary on someone’s content.
  • We’re also making it easier to create reels using Templates with preloaded audio and clip placeholders, and a new Dual camera feature to record content and your reaction at the same time.
  • In the coming weeks, new video posts will be shared as reels.

Today, we’re announcing new features to Instagram that make it more fun and easy to collaborate, create and share reels.

More Ways to Collaborate With Enhanced Remix Features

We’re expanding our tools for Remix to help enhance the way you tell stories on Instagram when collaborating with your favorite creators and friends, including:

  • Remix for photos: Photos are core to the Instagram experience. In the coming weeks, you will be able to remix public photos. This gives you limitless inspiration to create your own unique reel. 
  • Expanded Remix layouts: Choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view to add your own video commentary to existing reels.
  • Add your clip: Have a hot take? Rather than having your remix appear at the same time as the original reel, you can now add your clip after the original so it plays sequentially.

Images showing how to remix a photo on Instagram and choose between different layouts.

Easily Create Reels With Templates and Dual

We want everyone to be able to easily express their creative ideas, so we’re adding more features that allow you to capture, edit and share them — right from your phone.

  • Templates: Need a little inspo? Templates allow you to easily create reels by preloading audio and clip placeholders, so you can simply add your own photos or video clips. You can find template ideas by tapping the camera icon on the Reels tab.
  • Dual: Record content and your reaction at the same time. You can record using your phone’s front and back cameras simultaneously to share another perspective using the Dual feature in the Instagram camera.

An image showing the Templates selection screen on Instagram when remixing a photo.

New Video Posts on Instagram Will Be Shared as Reels

Since reels offer a more immersive and entertaining way to watch and create videos on Instagram, we’re bringing these creative tools and the full-screen experience to your video posts, too. In the coming weeks, new video posts shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as reels. Videos posted prior to this change will remain as videos and won’t become reels.

  • Discovery: If you have a public account, your new videos – now reels – may be eligible to be recommended and seen by more people on Instagram. This currently applies to reels that are under 90 seconds long. If your account is private, your reels will still only be shown to your followers.
  • Profile: We’ll also consolidate the video and Reels tab on your profile, so there will be one home for all of your videos.

An image showing the new home for Reels on Instagram and a description of how videos will now be shared as reels.

We’re always working on ways to improve your Instagram experience. We’ll continue to build features that make it easier and more fun to create and share reels on Instagram.

Categories
:
Tags:

Related Pages

To help personalize content, tailor and measure ads, and provide a safer experience, we use cookies. By clicking or navigating the site, you agree to allow our collection of information on and off Facebook through cookies. Learn more, including about available controls: Cookies Policy