Introducing Home and Feeds on Facebook

Today, Mark Zuckerberg announced we’re making it easier for you to control what content you see and discover on Facebook. We’re introducing Feeds, a new tab that lets you easily see the most recent posts from your friends, Pages and groups. You can curate a Favorites list of the friends and Pages you care about most and filter their content in this new tab. We’re also naming the primary tab — the first thing you see when you open the app — Home. Home is the starting point for connection, entertainment and discovery on Facebook.

Feeds: Keeping Up on the Latest

We understand you may want more options when it comes to sorting and seeing your content. There are times you might know just what you’re looking for — say, the latest posts from your groups — or you may want to encounter fresh, entertaining content. As Home becomes more of a discovery engine for you to find and follow new content and creators through recommendations, the Feeds tab provides an easy way to access the content from the people and communities you’re already connected with on Facebook. There are no Suggested For You posts in Feeds and ads are included.

Starting today, some people will see Feeds as a tab in their shortcut bar; on iOS, this bar is found at the bottom of the app, and on Android, it’s found at the top. We expect these updates to be rolled out globally over the next week. The tabs in the shortcut bar change based on the parts of the app you’re using the most. You can also personalize and pin a tab in your shortcut bar, making its placement permanent.

Home: Where Discovery Happens

We’re introducing the name Home for the tab you see when you first open the Facebook app. This is where you will discover new content through recommendations in addition to connecting with your friends and family. From Home, you can also create a Reel, see what your connections are sharing on Feed and in Stories, and build community over new and shared interests. Your Home tab is uniquely personalized to you through our machine learning ranking system. This system takes into account thousands of signals to help cut through the clutter and rank content in the order we think you will find most valuable. We’re investing in AI to best serve recommended content in this ranked experience.

While Home is where you’ll increasingly find community through your passions and interests, you can continue to stay up-to-date on the people and communities you care about most in Feeds.