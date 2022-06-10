Inspiring Young People in Europe to Make the Internet the Kind of Place They Want to Be

Today, we’re launching a new campaign across Europe, created in consultation with young people, to remind them of the tools they can use to control their experience and help keep them safe on Facebook and Instagram.

Collaborating with Loulou João

We’ve partnered with young designer Loulou João to create a series of fun videos that bring six of Facebook and Instagram’s safety tools to life – in her original and unique style.

Loulou João is an Afro-Belgian 3D illustrator and animator. By making use of 3D software, she creates her own unique reality: a digital world that consists of candy coated squishy characters and objects. Within the campaign creatives, we see these characters having adventures that represent exercising control of their safety and online experiences.

We partnered together to creatively show how using safety tools like Hidden Words, Message Controls and Take a Break can help create a fun and safe internet for young people. We also consulted with young adults across Europe to get feedback on the creatives throughout the campaign development. We were excited to hear how much they loved the visuals and that it got them thinking of different ways to have fun and safe experiences with Meta’s tools.

Launching My Kind Of Place on Facebook and Instagram

The campaign is launching across Meta and safety partners pages on Facebook and Instagram across Europe. As part of this, we’re also working with Creators to produce Reels that inspire young people to make the internet the kind of place they want to be, while raising awareness of our safety tools.

We regularly work closely with experts, creators and young people to inform our approach to safety and get ahead of issues that may threaten the wellbeing of young people. Our mission is to give people the power to share and to make the world more open and connected, which we are aware is not possible if they don’t feel safe on our apps. That’s why we have made large investments in safety and security through launching new tools that can help make sure young people have a positive experience on our apps today.