Using Instagram and Facebook Reels for Travel and Tourism through #ReelAdventures

More and more people in Kenya use Facebook and Instagram to discover new destinations and choose their next vacation destination. With many travellers becoming avid content creators, third party reviews are driving decisions on where people are holidaying — resulting in the travel industry recovering immensely from effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re sharing videos featuring Kenyan travel groups that use our technologies to encourage and facilitate local tourism.

Meet the Travel Groups

LetsDriftKE

LetsDriftKE is a community of adventurers who believe in making travel affordable. They organise outdoor experiences for individuals and small groups seeking the thrill of the unknown, exploring exciting locations at the most affordable rate.

BunduRovers

BunduRovers is a group of like-minded individuals who enjoy off-road 4×4 driving experience in Kenya. They seek adrenaline and the high thrill of off-roading with standard Land Rover vehicles. “We recognise right from the beginning that our thrills are hidden in nature and so it’s been an integral part of our enjoyment to keep nature solid and clean”. Rikki Aguda, Chairman Bundu Rovers.

Baiskeli Adventures

Baiskeli Adventures map out scenic bike trails that leave their biking community seeking for more adventure. Their biking packages, for individuals or groups, make it easy for thrill seekers both young and old to participate in. Some of the bike trails they have on offer include Hells Gate, Kereita Forest, Lake Naivasha among others.