Learn More About Climate Change and Make an Impact for Earth Day

Available today in more than 30 countries, you can donate and create fundraisers directly in Instagram Reels for more than 1.5 million nonprofits.

Dave Burd

also known as Lil Dicky,

Maggie Baird

, and

Zyahna Bryant

are among the many raising mo

ney to

build awareness on environmental issues including climate change and sustainability

. As alw

ays, we cover the donation processing fees, so all the money raised using Fundraisers on Instagram goes directly to the organization.