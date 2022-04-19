Learn More About Climate Change and Make an Impact for Earth Day

We know that people are worried about climate change and want to take action, but feel that the problem is too big and they’re not sure how to help. Check out some ways you can get started across our technologies, whether that’s leading the charge on fundraising for a cause or just learning more about climate issues.
- Fundraise on Instagram Reels: Available today in more than 30 countries, you can donate and create fundraisers directly in Instagram Reels for more than 1.5 million nonprofits. Dave Burd also known as Lil Dicky, Maggie Baird, and Zyahna Bryant are among the many raising money to build awareness on environmental issues including climate change and sustainability. As always, we cover the donation processing fees, so all the money raised using Fundraisers on Instagram goes directly to the organization.
- Visit the Climate Science Center: We’re adding new features, including highlighting everyday actions and solutions people can take and showcasing new data visualizations that show country-level emissions and curating new content. More than 200 million people have visited the Climate Science Center, now available in 150 countries.
- Show support for the environment:
- On Instagram, we’ve collaborated with illustrator Ping Zhu to create stickers that encourage people to express their support for Earth Day and the environment. When someone uses one of the stickers in a Story, they’ll get added to a multi-author story that shows up in the first spot of the Stories tray at the top of Instagram.
- On Facebook, we’re adding profile frames that let people show their support.
- On Messenger, we’re releasing a custom sticker pack and 3D Avatar stickers built just for Earth Day. We’ve also partnered with Ellen DeGeneres to bring an Earth Day-friendly version of her mobile game Heads Up! to video calling on Messenger and Instagram.
- Explore environmental VR content on Quest: Immerse yourself in conservation experiences across the globe with virtual reality apps and experiences from Meta Quest. Encounter endangered mountain gorillas in the volcanic jungles of northern Rwanda and walk with giant pandas rescued from the wilds of China, or sit with the children of Cabo Pulmo to learn how overfishing is impacting their local reef and livelihood.
- Shop secondhand on Facebook Marketplace: You can use Facebook Marketplace to buy, sell and thrift secondhand items in your local community and beyond — from bicycles and plants to clothes and home decor. As of this April, there are more than 700,000 environmentally-friendly and up-cycled items listed on Marketplace in the US.
Starting in 2020, our global operations reached net zero greenhouse gas emissions and are supported by 100% renewable energy. We’ve also set an ambitious goal to achieve net zero emissions across our value chain and be water positive in 2030. To further our commitment, we’re announcing several new initiatives:
- Tackling climate misinformation: Last fall, we launched a $1 million Climate Misinformation grant program to support organizations working to address climate misinformation. We’re announcing that an independent panel of judges has selected nine grantees from around the world who will work to combat climate misinformation. This builds on our existing efforts to slow the spread of misinformation on our apps.
- Accelerating the renewable energy transition: With over 500 megawatts announced this month, we are announcing we have reached over 8 gigawatts of new wind and solar energy in support of our global operations. This includes three new solar projects in Denmark, representing the largest solar energy purchase agreement in the country.
- Restoring Water: As of today, Meta has invested in 18 water restoration projects that will generate more than 1 billion gallons of volumetric water benefits a year.
- Supporting diverse entrepreneurs in climate innovation: As part of our environmental justice support to the University of Maryland, we’re announcing the first cohort of environmental justice entrepreneurs, who will receive resources to support their green entrepreneurship journey.
- Accelerating carbon removal technologies: In partnership with Stripe, Alphabet, Shopify and McKinsey, last week, we announced an initiative called Frontier — a $925 million advance market commitment to purchase permanent carbon removal from companies building promising new solutions over the next eight years, starting in 2022. This effort reinforces our commitment to reaching net zero emissions across our value chain in 2030.
- Conducting climate research: We’re expanding our annual Climate Change Opinion Survey — conducted in partnership with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication — to share information about views on climate change from people across more than 180 countries.
- Leveraging AI to combat climate change: We’re working on several initiatives that use artificial intelligence (AI) to help protect our planet. For example, the Open Catalyst Project — a collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University’s Department of Chemical Engineering — uses AI to model and discover new catalysts to address the energy challenges posed by climate change. We are also exploring efforts in Green AI and carbon capture.
- Investing in sustainability journalism: In partnership with EB Impact, a Singapore based non-profit, we’re announcing the Sustainability Media Academy — an initiative to help journalists based in Asia develop expertise and authority on sustainability issues.
Together, we can all play a part in helping care for our environment. We hope you will join us in learning more and getting involved this Earth Day.