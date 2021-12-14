Play Heads Up! 🤳 With Your Friends on Instagram and Messenger

We’re partnering with Ellen Degeneres to bring her hit mobile game Heads Up! to Messenger and Instagram through our AR video calling experience Group Effects.

Gather the squad and get ready for some friendly but intense competition with your close friends and family: we’re partnering with Ellen DeGeneres to bring her hit mobile game Heads Up! to our new AR video calling experience on Messenger and Instagram 🤳.

Reimagined with Augmented Reality (AR), Heads Up! comes to video calling on Instagram and Messenger making it possible to play even when you’re not able to get together with your crew in person. To kick things off, there will be four card packs available: Animals Gone Wild, That’s So 90s, Pantry Raid and Act Your Face Off.

Played by Ellen on her show, Heads Up! is a hilarious twist on charades where players have to guess the word on the card that’s on another player’s forehead before the timer runs out. The different categories provide hours of entertainment — so you can see why we had to bring the fun to Group Effects!

Group Effects

Available on Instagram and Messenger video calls, Group Effects are a new feature that allow you to interact with a variety of AR experiences alongside during group video calls. Group Effects help us feel closer, create memorable moments and make video calls more fun and exciting. Heads Up! will bring a whole new vibe to Group Effects — we can’t wait for everyone to play!

How to Play Heads Up! Virtually

To play Heads Up!, head to your Instagram or Messenger app, start a video call, tap the smiley face to open the effects tray and select Group Effects. We’ll be activating more card packs with Ellen in 2022, so there will be lots more Heads Up! competition to come!