Sharing the Spirit of Ramadan Through #MonthofGood

Elevating Muslim Voices and Stories

Muslim creators and communities are increasingly using our technologies to drive conversations that matter most to them and create positive impact. Over the next four weeks, we’re sharing curated content and programming across our technologies to honor them:

Ramadan Talks Series : Each week, creators from Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific gather on Facebook Live and Instagram to discuss topics of passion such as food, Earth Day, creating Reels and building brands with their communities.

Community Voices: Muslim Mamas from the UK is a community of 250,000+ Muslim women who use Facebook to provide safe spaces to connect, feel empowered, and give back. During Ramadan, Muslim Mamas admin will use Facebook Fundraisers to support vulnerable women. We’ll share their story later in April on our Facebook page .

Ramadan Facebook Watch and IGTV Series : Every day, you’ll get to watch inspiring and entertaining #MonthofGood activities from different creators and entertainment networks from around the world — from a handy guide to cook your favorite iftar meal to new ideas to giving back to the community.

Building Towards a More Equitable Future of Technology

To uplift Muslim creators and build towards a more equitable future, we’re introducing new Ramadan AR effects and weaving Muslim culture into the foundation for the metaverse.

Metaverse Culture Series: As part of our ongoing Metaverse Culture Series , we’re partnering with a range of Muslim creators and culture shifters from around the world to leverage immersive technologies to capture their unique perspective observing Ramadan traditions in their local communities and explore embedding Muslim culture and community into the future metaverse.

Ramadan AR Effects : Spark AR creators MadebyHumans and Filterqu are collaborating with creators Amr Maskoun and Raffi Ahmad & Nagita to create Ramadan AR effects. Starting April 2, you can try these AR effects on your Stories or Reels.

Express Yourself and Spread Kindness

Generosity, charity, spiritual reflection and connection to loved ones remain central to Ramadan tradition. Across our apps, you can share how you’re reflecting this month in different ways:

Fulfill your charitable giving this month by donating to nonprofits on Facebook or Instagram. INARA , Molham Volunteering Team , Muslim Sisters of Éire and Palestine Children Relief Fund are just a few of the organizations with zakat-eligible fundraisers for Ramadan.

Support local businesses or a cause that matters to you by sharing the My #MonthofGood Top Picks template, tag them on your Stories with #MonthofGood hashtag, and encourage your friends to do the same.