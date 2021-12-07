Support Creators With Stars Fest on Facebook

Starting today and throughout December, we’re celebrating Stars Fest on Facebook by featuring limited-time sales, virtual gifts and badges, exclusive creator livestreams and a Stars Creator Day.

Today, we’re kicking off Stars Fest on Facebook — a month-long celebration to spotlight creators and recognize the amazing ways people have supported them with Stars. We’re offering bonuses to double creators’ earnings, limited-time sales on Stars, creator competitions and exclusive live streaming events. We’re also introducing new Stars features to help people show support for creators they love in new ways.

Expanding Stars to More Places

Our vision is for Stars to be the best way for people to show appreciation for creators on Facebook. To offer creators more ways to earn Stars, we’re testing them in videos on News Feed, the Watch feed and the gaming tab. And next year, we’ll test Stars in Reels.

Introducing Stars Store

We’re also launching Stars store, a website where people can easily purchase Stars using Facebook Pay. Stars are deposited into people’s virtual wallets to then send to eligible creators during Facebook Live, on-demand videos or Live Audio Rooms. In the Stars store, fans get more Stars for their money at lower prices, so they can support even more of their favorite creators.

New Interactive Features and Top Sender Recognition

We’re also introducing Stars Party, a fun way for people to send Stars together. When a certain number of people send Stars during a livestream, a countdown timer will appear and the community has five minutes to hit a Stars goal together. If the goal is met, the screen is taken over by a shooting Star animation and a giant “Thank You” message. From December 22-January 3, creators will receive a bonus of $50 for every completed Stars Party.

Our new feature Stars badges appear next to a top Stars sender’s name for each creator when they comment on a live stream. The Stars badge will also show their tier, depending on how many Stars that person has sent to the creator over the past week. Additionally, we’re launching a Stars leaderboard on Facebook Live that displays the weekly top Stars senders for each creator. We’ll also roll out more leaderboard categories in the future, like top monthly senders and top all time Stars senders.

Earn More With Bonuses and Free Stars

As part of our $1 billion investment in creators, we’re launching the Stars Double bonus. Through March 31, Meta will match certain creators’ Stars earnings, up to $750 a month. All in, creators could earn up to $3,750 in bonus payments. The program is invite-only and available in all markets where Stars is available.

Over the next few months, we’ll also give $3 million in free Stars to fans. People offered free Stars will receive an invitation to claim them while watching a creator’s live video. They can then send them immediately to their favorite creator or add a comment to accompany the gift.

Stars Fest Now Until December 31

Stars Fest is taking place from now until December 31, featuring limited-time sales, special bonuses and exclusive events. From December 13-19, we’re featuring a diverse lineup of creator livestreams, including Roccibella, Candylover89, John Nonny. And on December 10, we’re hosting Stars Creator Day to collaborate with creators and help them learn more about Stars.

To encourage new and longtime fans to send Stars during Stars Fest, Stars are on sale from December 6-26. Fans can also purchase limited-time virtual gifts, and if they send more than 500 Stars during Stars Fest, a special badge will appear next to the sender’s name.

We’re excited to help creators like you earn a living doing what you love with products like Stars. Learn more about Stars Fest and our upcoming events.