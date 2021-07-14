Investing $1 Billion in Creators

By the end of 2022, we plan to invest over $1 billion in programs that give creators new ways to earn money for the content they create on Facebook and Instagram.

From artists to style experts and budding entertainers, creators drive so much of the passion and creativity we see across our apps. As we continue building creative tools like Live Audio Rooms and Bulletin, as well as monetization products like Stars and affiliate, we also want to reward creators, especially those who are just starting out, for creating content their communities love.

This investment will include new bonus programs that pay eligible creators for hitting certain milestones when they use our creative and monetization tools. We’ll also provide seed funding for creators to produce their content. Our goal is to help as many creators as possible find sustainable, long-term success on our apps.

Introducing Bonuses

We are introducing bonus programs that will reward a wide variety of creators for sharing great content that people enjoy. Bonuses will also help creators understand which content performs best for them.

Bonus programs will be seasonal, evolving and expanding over time. While some bonus programs are already available to select creators by invitation, such as our Badges and Stars Challenges, we will launch a dedicated place for bonuses within the Instagram app this summer, and in the Facebook app in the fall, where creators can learn about bonuses available to them.

Bonuses Available Now

The first bonus opportunities on Facebook, available by invitation now, help creators earn more while learning how to create content that can be monetized.

In-Stream bonus pays an earnings bonus over the next four months to select video creators using in-stream ads .

Stars bonus: We’re expanding our Stars Challenges program to include select gaming creators. Participating video and gaming creators will receive a monthly bonus for hitting specific Stars milestones over the next three months.

On Instagram, the first bonuses will be available by invitation and will reward creators for signing up for IGTV ads and using badges in Live and Reels:

The IGTV ads bonus , available now to creators in the US, allows creators to earn a one-time bonus for signing up for IGTV ads , which enables them to earn a share of revenue when ads run during their videos.

The badges in Live bonus , available now to creators in 11 countries, rewards creators when they meet certain milestones with badges , such as going Live with another account.

The Reels Summer bonus, launching in the coming weeks to creators in the US, will pay creators for creating great Reels content on Instagram. Creators can find the Reels summer bonus in the new Bonuses section of the Instagram app and will earn based on how their reels perform.

We plan to roll out more bonus programs between now and the end of the year.

Our Approach to Bonus Programs

We want to be transparent as we develop these programs so it’s clear to creators where and how they can earn. To do so, we will follow a set of principles to guide how our bonus programs distribute the investment:

Authentic: Designed to reward creators who are creating original and high-quality content that people enjoy.

Attainable: Developed to support creators of all sizes across a wide range of verticals, with earning opportunities for a variety of content on our apps.

Simple and Actionable: Easy-to-understand requirements that creators can take action on to help them grow their businesses.

Creators in all bonus programs must comply with our Partner Monetization Policies.

Sign Up to Learn More

To express interest in and sign up to learn more about both our monetization products and bonus programs on Facebook, visit Monetization Tools on Facebook for Creators. Creators on Instagram can learn more in the Bonuses section of the app, which will be available in the coming weeks.

More to Come

This investment brings together our many programs and initiatives across the company that support creators and enable them to earn a sustainable income on our apps. It complements our growing suite of monetization tools – earning ad revenue through in-stream and IGTV ads; fan support via Badges, Stars, fan subscriptions and paid online events; partnering with brands via branded content and affiliate; and creator shopping tools.

We’ll share more details on individual programs, including eligibility and how creators can apply, as they become available.