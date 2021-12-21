2021: A Year in Review

Here is a look back at some of the ways people came together on Facebook app and Instagram in 2021.

Following a year spent apart, we all worked together to find new ways to reconnect, discover new communities and celebrate triumphs in 2021. We’ve seen people capture and share meaningful moments like reuniting with family and friends, revisiting favourite travel destinations and venturing back out to work and school again.

From celebrating global sporting events, to rallying together to raise funds for causes people care about, here are some of the moments that generated the most posts and comments across Facebook and Instagram this year.

Same Sex Marriage

Following nearly two-thirds of Swiss voters saying yes to ‘marriage for all’ in the referendum in September, Switzerland became the 29th country to recognise marriage for same-sex couples. It was declared that from 1 July 2022, same-sex couples will be permitted to marry or convert their registered partnership into marriage in Switzerland. This moment for Swiss LGBTQ+ rights saw thousands come to Facebook and Instagram to share posts in celebration.

Sports

The month-long EURO 2020 football tournament in June brought nations together to celebrate the wins of their teams. Across Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Germany, Italy and Switzerland it became one of the most discussed topics of the year. Weeks later, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics had a similar impact in Kenya and Italy where people took to Facebook app to cheer on their favourite athletes.

Disaster Relief

The ‘100-year flood’ in Central Europe, Storm Filomena in Spain and Portugal, and the Cumbre Vieja volcano eruption in La Palma, caused devastating damage to the homes and livelihoods of thousands. In response, people rallied together to raise money to help restore the damage and support the people affected. In January, not only was GREFA’s Storm Filomena relief fundraiser widely shared, but it fast became one of Spain’s top fundraisers of the year.

Outdoor Adventures

As lockdown restrictions eased and more people began to venture outside again, people increased their conversations about outdoor adventures. Hiking is a well-known pass time in Switzerland, so it’s no surprise the country’s perfect conditions for outdoor excursions featured as one of the most discussed topics of the year. While in Kenya, people shared their plans for a getaway to Diani beach, the picturesque, local hotspot which attracts thousands of tourists each year.