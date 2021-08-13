Reuniting Adopted Twins

Audrey was adopted from China as a baby and always wanted a sister. After looking through photos, her mom Jennifer decided to see what she could find out about Audrey’s birth family. In just three days, a Facebook post connected her to Gracie, Audrey’s twin sister. When the girls reunited, it was like they’d known each other forever.

“There were two photos from her foster mom. And I just — jaw drops to the ground. I can’t figure out which child is mine. There are two of them. There are two Audreys.” – Jennifer D.

