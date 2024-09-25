Meta’s AI Products Just Got Smarter and More Useful

Over the past year, we’ve introduced you to AI experiences that help you get things done, learn, create and connect with the things and people that matter to you. Since then, we’ve continued to build with safety and responsibility at the forefront. Meta AI is on track to become the most-used AI assistant in the world by the end of this year. More than 400 million people are using Meta AI monthly, with 185 million people using it across our products each week. Today at Connect, we introduced new multimodal features thanks to our Llama 3.2 models that make Meta AI and our other AI products more fun, useful and capable.

Meta AI Now Has a Voice

You can now use your voice to talk to Meta AI on Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram DM, and it’ll respond back to you out loud. Get answers to your questions, let Meta AI explain something you’re curious about or listen to a joke to lighten the mood.

As this feature starts to roll out, you’ll also be able to choose from different voice options for your assistant — including some familiar ones like the AI voices of Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key and Kristen Bell.

Meta AI Can Now Answer Questions About Your Photos and Edit Them in New Ways

You can also now share photos in your chats with Meta AI, and Meta AI can understand what it’s looking at and answer questions about it, helping you learn more about the world around you. That means you can share a photo of a flower you see on a hike and ask Meta AI what kind of flower it is. Or you can share a photo of a new dish you want to cook and ask Meta AI for instructions on how to make it.

Need help editing your photos? Now you can send an image in a chat with Meta AI and tell Meta AI what you want added, removed or changed in the photo – from changing your outfit to replacing the background with a rainbow.

And if you want to reshare a photo from feed to your Instagram Story, Meta AI’s new backgrounds feature can take a look at your photo, understand what’s in the image and generate a fun background for the story.

Testing Meta AI Translations for Creator Content

We’re testing a Meta AI translation tool that will automatically translate the audio of Reels, so more people can enjoy your content, even if you speak different languages. With automatic dubbing and lip syncing, Meta AI will simulate the speaker’s voice in another language and sync their lips to match. We’re starting with small tests on Instagram and Facebook, translating some creators’ videos from Latin America and the US in English and Spanish, and we plan to expand this to more creators and languages.

More Meta AI Updates on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger

We’re expanding Meta AI’s Imagine features, so you can now imagine yourself as a superhero or anything else right in feed, Stories and your Facebook profile pictures. You can then easily share your AI-generated images so your friends can see, react to or mimic them. Meta AI can also suggest captions for your Stories on Facebook and Instagram.

You can already choose from a list of chat themes in Messenger and Instagram DMs that change the background and the color of the text bubble for everyone in the chat. Now, you can make the perfect personalized theme for your chats using AI. Just tap Themes in your chat details to get started.

And we’re testing new Meta AI-generated content in your Facebook and Instagram feeds, so you may see images from Meta AI created just for you (based on your interests or current trends). You can tap a suggested prompt to take that content in a new direction or swipe to Imagine new content in real time.

Expanded AI Tools for Businesses

We’re expanding our business AIs to thousands of businesses using click-to-message ads on WhatsApp and Messenger in English, so they can quickly set up business AIs that can talk to their customers, offer support and facilitate commerce. From answering common customer questions to discussing products and finalizing a purchase, these business AIs can help businesses engage with more customers and increase sales.

We also continue to see strong adoption of our generative AI ad tools, with more than a million advertisers using the tools and 15 million ads created with them in the last month. On average, ad campaigns using Meta’s generative AI ad features resulted in an 11% higher click-through rate and 7.6% higher conversion rate compared to campaigns that didn’t use the features.

From voice and vision features to new tools to help businesses grow, our AI technology is now smarter, more fun and more useful. We’ll continue iterating to give you the best AI tools to support your creativity and make your life easier.