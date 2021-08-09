Improving User Experience in Our Transfer Your Information Tool

Today we’re announcing several updates to our Transfer Your Information (TYI) tool to make data portability more seamless for our users. To provide people with choice and control over their data, we’ve spent the last few months rebuilding our data portability tool from the ground up. Now, it’s easier for people to transfer a copy of their data from Facebook to other services.

These updates include user experience improvements, two new destinations: Photobucket and Google Calendar, and one new data type: Facebook Events. We’re excited about these new changes because they provide people with even more choice and control, while also fostering innovation with our partners. This update includes:

A completely rebuilt experience that’s simpler and more intuitive — people can now more easily see what destinations and what data types are supported

Greater transparency around the status of each transfer, including making it easier to retry certain transfers

The ability to simultaneously start multiple data transfers for one destination

Filters that allow people to more precisely select the data they want to transfer

At Facebook, we plan to continue providing our users with secure data portability features they can trust. We’re also working with developers to expand the selection of data types and destinations we support. However, to ensure user data is safe both while it is being transferred and after, we’re continuing to call for government regulation to make clearer rules about who is responsible for protecting that data as it is transferred to different services. In the meantime, we’ll keep contributing to the open source Data Transfer Project, supporting innovation in data portability across the industry and pushing the technology forward.

To learn more about how Facebook is contributing to the discussion, you can view our data portability white paper and submission to the Federal Trade Commission.