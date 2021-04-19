Transfer Your Facebook Posts and Notes With Our Expanded Data Portability Tool

To give people more control and choice over their data, today we’re introducing two new data portability types, Facebook posts and notes. People can now directly transfer their notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com. These updates extend the reach of the tool that already enables people to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr. To better reflect the range of data types people can now transfer to our partners’ services, we’re renaming the tool “Transfer Your Information.”

We designed this tool with privacy, security and utility in mind. We’ll ask you to re-enter your password before the transfer starts and encrypt your data as it moves between services, so you can be confident it will be transferred securely.

You can access this tool in your Facebook settings under “Your Facebook Information” and clicking “Transfer Your Information.” Follow the prompts, which take you through a series of steps to help securely transfer the data you choose to one of the available services.

We plan to continue expanding our data types and partners in the future. However, the ecosystem we are building to support data portability will not come to fruition without regulation that clarifies which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred. We hope that today’s updates can help advance conversations with policymakers, developers and experts about these issues. To learn more about how Facebook is contributing to the discussion, you can view our data portability white paper and submission to the Federal Trade Commission.