Facebook Joins European Climate Pact and Pledges Action to Build a Greener Europe

Today, Facebook joined the EU Climate Pact and outlined four pledges for how we’ll help people take action against climate change and build a greener Europe.

The European Commission-run Climate Pact was created to encourage Europeans to learn about climate change and develop, implement, and scale solutions. In signing the Climate Pact, we’re committing to four ways we’ll take action against climate change.

Learn more about how we’re helping fight climate change and empowering people to get informed and take action.