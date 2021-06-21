How We’re Helping Fight Climate Change

Today, we released our 2020 Sustainability Report, showing the progress we made on our sustainability goals. We’re proud that we met our goals of reaching net zero emissions and 100% renewable energy for our global operations. We also reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by 94% from 2017 levels, exceeding our goal of a 75% reduction.

Our 2020 sustainability highlights:

Our renewable energy portfolio totaled over 5.9 gigawatts (GW) of wind and solar projects under contract, and we increased our operating portfolio of wind and solar to over 2.8 GW spanning 15 US states, Europe, and Asia.

Facebook restored nearly 5.8 million cubic meters of water in high water stress regions.

We launched the Climate Science Information Center , a dedicated hub for authoritative information from the world’s leading climate science sources.

Our renewable energy portfolio covered the electricity use of our employees while they worked from home. This was the first year that we have incorporated work from home emissions into our environmental inventory.

Facebook invested in high-quality carbon removal projects that removed 145,000 metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere, including reforestation projects in East Africa and the Mississippi River Valley.

We also introduce how we map to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and share our ESG priority topics.

During last year’s global pandemic and economic recession, the health and resilience of workers in our global supply chain was a leading priority. To that end, Facebook worked with our priority suppliers to address labor, human rights, and health and safety focus areas across our supply chain.

We are proud of what we have achieved, but we’re not done yet. In 2020, we set a new goal: reaching net zero emission for our value chain in 2030.

Read the full text of Facebook’s 2020 Sustainability Report here.