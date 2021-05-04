Making Emotional Health a Priority This Mental Health Awareness Month

According to a recent study by the World Health Organization, COVID-19 has exacerbated mental health challenges globally, while disrupting or halting critical mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide. As the pandemic continues to impact emotional health, we’re partnering with leading mental health experts around the world to offer support and provide new resources. We’re also encouraging people to check in with each other throughout the month, and beyond.
Checking In:
- It’s Been A Year: Across our apps, we’re elevating the voices of people triumphing over the challenges of the past year. The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health, and checking in on someone can often make a difference. You can get involved by checking in with family, friends or someone you know who is struggling. Together, we can remind people they’re not alone, and that it’s ok if you don’t feel ok.
- Check In With A Friend: It takes less than a minute to check in and show someone you care. The “Let’s Talk” sticker pack on Messenger, developed with input from the World Health Organization, can help start the conversation when words are hard to find. You can also find mental health resources and tools through Messenger’s partner organizations.
- Get Inspired: Watch new episodes of the Mental Health Coalition’s ‘121’ series on Instagram Live featuring advocates and mental health clinicians including Deepak Chopra, Carson Daly, Julianne Hough, Jewel, Kesha, Kevin Love, Michelle Williams, Whoopi Goldberg and more. New episodes will air throughout the month showing how managing mental health starts with checking in with yourself and others.
New Resources and Tips:
- Emotional Health Updates: Check out our new guide developed by the Mental Health Coalition, The JED Foundation, and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on Offering Support to a Friend in Emotional Health on Facebook. You can also find new resources from mental health organizations and advocates. Make emotional health a priority by checking in with yourself every day and getting inspired by all the ways to take a #MentalHealthMinute.
- Instagram Reels Campaign with the The Jed Foundation: We know young people can feel pressure to look a certain way or compare themselves to others on social media. In partnership with The Jed Foundation, we’re creating a series of Instagram Reels with creators to share tips and ways teens can manage social comparison. We’ve consulted with Dr. Phillippa Diedrichs from the Centre for Appearance Research and other global mental health organizations to provide guidance on the Reels. Creators participating in the campaign include @pinkmantaray, @bunnymichael, @Ohhappydani, @afffirmations, @spencer.barbosa and @jessiamusic.
- @Instagram Guide on Social Comparison: We also launched a new guide on @instagram with artwork by @nubiartuk to help people understand how different experiences online make them feel. It includes tips and resources from well-being creators, experts and advocates on how to make your experience on social media more positive and uplifting.
These efforts build on our ongoing investment to help keep people safe, informed and connected to mental health resources as they continue to navigate the pandemic, and beyond.
As we process the residual mental health effects of COVID-19 and other events of the past year, we hope people will remember to check in and support each other every step of the way.