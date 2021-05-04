Making Emotional Health a Priority This Mental Health Awareness Month

: Across our apps, we’re elevating the voices of people triumphing over the challenges of the past year. The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health, and checking in on someone can often make a difference. You can get involved by checking in with family, friends or someone you know who is struggling. Together, we can remind people they’re not alone, and that it’s ok if you don’t feel ok.

It takes less than a minute to check in and show someone you care. The

“Let’s Talk” sticker pack

on Messenger, developed with input from the

World Health Organization

, can help start the conversation when words are hard to find. You can also find mental health resources and tools through

Messenger’s partner organizations

.