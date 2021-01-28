Recapping Our Privacy Controls on Data Privacy Day

Today is Data Privacy Day and we’re marking the occasion by revisiting some of our recent privacy product updates, and reminding people to review their privacy settings. Over the past year, we launched several new privacy tools and made improvements to existing ones. Here are some highlights of what we built to help people manage their privacy on our apps.

Revamped Access Your Information: Earlier this month, we released an update to Access Your Information . We made the information categories more intuitive, added search functionality and made it easier to navigate.

Privacy Checkup reminder and new module: We updated Privacy Checkup last summer with a new module that focuses on your ad preferences, so you can learn more about how your ads are personalized. To mark Data Privacy Day, we’re also going to be showing a notification in News Feed encouraging people to review their privacy settings using our Privacy Checkup tool.

Launch of Manage Activity: Last June, we rolled out Manage Activity , to make it easy for people to archive or trash their old posts on Facebook, all in one place.

Additions to Accounts Center: We introduced Accounts Center in September, making it easier for people to manage features that work across our apps, such as cross-posting, Facebook Pay, and Single Sign On.

Enhanced privacy for messaging: In September, we rolled out new privacy settings on Messenger to give you more control over who can reach you, who can’t and how. And last November, we launched disappearing messages on WhatsApp to give people the option to make conversations feel more private.