Privacy Matters: Facebook Dating

Today we announced that we’re bringing Facebook Dating to 32 additional countries in Europe. Facebook Dating is a dedicated space within the Facebook app to connect with others based on common interests, and find love through what you like.

What Choices and Controls Do I Have?

Dating is an opt-in experience. You choose whether you want to create a Facebook Dating profile, and you can delete your Dating profile at any time without deleting your Facebook account.

To make the Dating experience safer and more authentic, your first name and age on your Dating profile come from your Facebook profile and can’t be edited in Dating. We don’t display your last name on your Dating profile. You can choose whether to share information such as your hometown, religion, occupation and more, on your Dating profile. You can also choose how you want to present yourself to potential matches, such as expressing yourself with a different gender identity from your Facebook profile. We don’t show your gender identity or your gender preferences on your Dating profile.

You can choose to see potential matches that are members of the same Facebook groups as you or are interested in the same Facebook public events as you. When you have suggested matches in groups or events turned on, you may be seen as a suggested match for others in that group or event. You can also choose to add your Instagram feed or stories to your Dating profile. In addition, you can add your Instagram followers or Facebook friends to your Secret Crush list, which will allow you to match with them if they also add you to their Secret Crush list.

How Does This Impact Data Collection and the Ads I See?

Facebook Dating may suggest matches for you based on your activities, preferences and information in Dating and other Facebook Products. We may also use your activity in Dating to personalize your experience, including ads you may see, across Facebook Products. The exception to this is your religious views and the gender(s) you are interested in dating, which will not be used to personalize your experience on other Facebook Products.

Who Sees My Information and Activity?

We won’t suggest current Facebook friends as potential matches or notify them that you’ve joined Dating. For example, your Dating profile, Dating messages and who you like or match with in Dating won’t appear in your Facebook News Feed. You can choose whether or not you want Facebook friends of friends suggested as potential matches. If you opt out of the ‘Suggest friends of friends’ option, you will not see your Facebook friends’ friends as suggested matches. Anyone you’ve blocked on Facebook or in Dating will not be suggested as a match for you.