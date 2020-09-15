Celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month Across Our Apps

Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the Latinx and Hispanic community, elevate diverse voices, provide support and share stories of resilience. That’s why we’re launching new features across our apps, providing resources and support for Latinx small business owners, adding new content on Facebook Watch that highlights voices of the Latinx community and more.

New Product Features

On Instagram, we’re adding new stickers, created by Latinx illustrators Camila Rosa, Dia Pacheco and Gabriela Alemán that celebrate the Latinx community. And when you use these stickers in a story, a green and yellow gradient will be added to the ring on your story. We’re also adding a new AR camera effect that will celebrate the diverse spectrum of Latinx heritage along with other themed effects.

On Facebook, we’re adding Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month-themed stickers created in partnership with artist Victor Melendez to use in stories and feed posts, as well as new expression assets for your Avatars.

On Messenger we’re releasing a new 360 degree immersive background in honor of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month that will help bring virtual celebrations with friends and family to life, whether you’re on a Messenger video call or chatting with a group in Messenger Rooms.

Resources for Latinx-Owned Small Businesses

We are launching a Latinx Hispanic Business Boost, a free month-long program from Boost with Facebook to provide support and insights for Latinx-owned small businesses. We developed the content for this program in partnership with the US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Latino Business Action Network, and it will include a mix of trainings, small business panels and external speaker sessions on topics like access to capital and content creation. Registration is now open.

We’re also offering a Resource Guide with creative tips, success stories, training resources and more to help Latinx business owners grow their business. This is just one of the ways we’re supporting Latinx small businesses owners like Maria Jose Palacio, a fifth generation Colombian coffee farmer, and founder of Progeny Coffee, which has shifted its distribution strategy from supplying offices to consumer subscriptions to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic. Or Paola Corzo, founder of La Escuelita, who has dedicated her tutoring service to serving low-income families in need and has moved her business online during COVID-19 to continue supporting students during this challenging time.

Upcoming Programming

We’re adding new content to Facebook Watch that elevates diverse voices and celebrates Latinx culture, from new original series, to music videos and more.

In October, Red Table Talk: The Estefans will premiere on Facebook Watch, bringing together three generations of women — Gloria Estefan, her niece Lily and daughter Emily — around the iconic red table to share their opinions and life experiences, with no topics off-limits.

We’ll also have exclusive music videos from Human(X) featuring David Guetta, Thalia, Sofia Reyes, Abraham Mateo, De La Ghetto, Manuel Turizo, Zion & Lennox, Lalo Ebratt, and Maejor; as well as an official prequel video to “A Dónde Van” from Sebastián Yatra & Alvaro Díaz; live concert content from La Arrolladora Banda el Limon de Rene Camacho; and on September 18, Banda los Sebastianes along with Enigma Norteño will premiere an editor’s cut video of their new song “Soy Javier.”

To further support music from Latinx artists, a dedicated Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month playlist will be available, and fans can create stories with music stickers on both Instagram and Facebook.

And throughout the month we’ll spotlight Latinx creators, artists, small businesses, resources and more on @Facebook, @Facebook Watch, @FacebookApp, @FacebookBusiness, @Instagram, @InstagramForBusiness, @creators, @shop, @design, @Messenger FB and @Messenger IG.

Learn more about how we’re celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month.