Now Playing: Music Videos on Facebook

Today, we’re adding a new way for people to come together around music by bringing official music videos to Facebook in the US. Starting this weekend, you’ll be able to discover, watch and share music videos from today’s top artists to up-and-coming bands and classics across various music genres on Facebook.

In the coming weeks, we’re excited for global music video premieres happening on Facebook, including exclusive music video content from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50.

Fans can also expect the premiere of the official music video for a new track from Lele Pons on Facebook first, who will be going live in advance to connect with fans and build excitement. In addition, Panamanian R&B singer Sech will be exclusively releasing a new video on Facebook and engaging fans in the leadup through tools like Live, countdown stickers in Stories and fan Groups.

With official music videos on Facebook, we’re creating new social experiences that are about more than just watching the video.

We’ve been working with partners in India and Thailand to build the foundation of a music video experience on Facebook. Now we’re excited to launch in the US in partnership with Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, Merlin, BMG, Kobalt and many others across the independent music community, publishers and societies.

Discovering and Sharing Music Videos on Facebook

We know music is personal, so we’ve made it easy to share and discover music videos that matter to you and your friends.

Like any video on Facebook, you can react to, comment on and share music videos that are important to you or reflect your current mood across News Feed, Groups and Messenger. You can also discover new artists from music videos shared by friends in News Feed, connect with fans who share your passion in a Facebook Group dedicated to your favorite artist, and react to a video in real time as it premieres.

We’re also launching a new destination for Music in Facebook Watch where you can explore music videos by genre, artist or mood, as well as themed playlists like “Hip Hop MVPs,” “Trailblazers of Pop” and “Epic Dance Videos.” You’ll also find timely playlists like “Popular This Week” and “New This Week.”

Over time, the experience will become more personalized to your tastes based on artists you follow and videos you engage with. The Music destination in Facebook Watch will be available on desktop and iOS and Android mobile devices starting tomorrow.

Connecting Artists and Fans

Artists already use our apps to get closer to fans through sharing everyday moments in Stories, promoting new releases with custom AR effects and Music Stickers, hosting Q&As on Facebook Live, and raising money for important causes through the donate button in Live and Stories. Now, artists will have the opportunity to connect with fans around their official music videos on Facebook, too.

You can also follow your favorite artists to stay up to date and see their latest music videos and posts in your News Feed. You can follow an artist directly from a music video, and click through from a video to their Page to learn more about them and find information like when they’re performing next and where to buy their music.

We’ve also made updates to Artist Pages so you can find and browse the official music videos of artists you love.

Looking Ahead

We’ll continue working with our music partners to build unique social experiences and bring music into the ways people connect and share.

In the coming weeks, we’ll add more of your favorite music videos to Facebook. And over time, we’ll introduce more features to help music lovers share, discover and connect around music on Facebook.