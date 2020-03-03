Dark Mode Is Here

We’re excited to update WhatsApp with the most requested feature from users everywhere — dark mode.

Dark mode for WhatsApp offers a fresh look on a familiar experience. It’s designed to reduce eye strain in low light environments. And we hope it helps prevent those awkward moments when your phone lights up the room.

When designing dark mode we focused on two areas:

Readability : When choosing colors, we wanted to minimize eye fatigue and use colors that are closer to the system defaults on iPhone and Android respectively.

Information Hierarchy: We wanted to help users easily focus their attention on each screen. We did this by using color and other design elements to make sure the most important information stands out.

Users on Android 10 and iOS 13 can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings. Users on Android 9 and below can go into WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme and select Dark.

We hope everyone enjoys dark mode, which is rolling out in the coming days on the latest version of WhatsApp.