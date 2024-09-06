An Update on How We’re Building Safe and Secure Third-Party Chats for Users in Europe

As required by the Digital Markets Act (DMA) people using WhatsApp and Messenger in Europe have the option to connect with people using third-party messaging services that have chosen to make their apps interoperable. We call this third-party chats.

When the DMA came into force earlier this year, we provided some technical detail on how we were thinking about third-party chats, and how we had built a technical solution that preserved privacy and security for users as much as possible.

After six months of building new features, creating a new user experience, and getting feedback from potential partners and other stakeholders, we wanted to share an update on what third-party chats will look like on WhatsApp and Messenger.

Easy to Find and Simple to Use

We’ve heard loud and clear from other messaging services that the option for users to connect with people using other apps should be clear and easy to find. As a result, we have built new notifications into WhatsApp and Messenger that inform users about third-party chats. We will remind users each time a new third-party messaging app becomes available.

We have also designed a simple onboarding flow for users where they can learn more about third-party chats and turn the feature on. Options include choosing which third-party apps they want to receive messages from, and how they would like to manage their inbox.

More Options to Manage Chats

We believe that many users would like to keep third-party chats separate from their current inbox, while others may wish to combine all chats in a single inbox. To provide users with choice, we offer the option to either have third-party messages delivered into a separate folder, or users can decide on a combined inbox that shows all messages in the same place.

Users can always change their mind and change this setting at any point.

Rich Messaging Features

We’ve also gone above and beyond the “basic” features required for interoperable messaging under DMA, and we will provide rich messaging features such as reactions, direct replies, typing indicators, and read receipts. In accordance with the DMA, in 2025 we will include the option to create groups, and voice / video calling in 2027.

As discussed in more detail in our previous blog, building third-party chats is technically challenging and preserving privacy and security is a shared responsibility. We have already come a long way, but there is a lot more to build.

We will keep collaborating with third-party messaging services in order to provide the safest and best experience. Users will start to see the third-party chat option when a third-party messaging service has built, tested and launched the necessary technology to make the feature a positive and secure user experience.

More information about third-party chats on WhatsApp and Messenger.