Meta has partnered with The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB), Prasar Bharati, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to launch India’s first government-led public interest microdrama series on online scams. The series will premiere on Instagram and will soon be available on Waves OTT.

The “Scam se Bacho” microdrama will be Waves OTT’s inaugural series with Meta that aims to educate audiences on some of the most prevalent online scams today, including fake job offers, investment and digital arrest scams, reiterating the importance of reporting suspicious behaviour online and encouraging users to call the national cybercrime helpline 1930 in case of fraud. Through an engaging, social-first approach, this initiative builds on the growing popularity of microdramas and demonstrates how innovative storytelling formats can be harnessed to make important public interest information more accessible and relatable.

Scam Se Bacho: Raising Awareness Through A Whole-Of-Society Approach

Building on Meta’s flagship anti-scam campaign “Scam se Bacho” – this latest initiative expands our educational efforts and reinforces the importance of tackling online scams through a whole-of-society approach by bringing together government agencies, creators and industry partners to reach audiences through India’s fastest-growing storytelling format.

“India’s creator economy is witnessing remarkable growth, with new storytelling formats opening up opportunities for creators across the country. Waves OTT and Prasar Bharati are committed to nurturing these emerging formats while ensuring they can also be used to serve the public interest with microdramas like Scam se Bacho. This partnership brings together government, industry and creators to demonstrate how compelling storytelling can educate, inform and empower citizens, while strengthening India’s leadership in the evolving digital content landscape.” – Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati “Financial fraud continues to evolve rapidly, making awareness and timely information critical for investor protection. Through SEBI’s ongoing Samajh Se Investing Simple campaign, we aim to simplify investing and promote informed financial decisions. By using an emerging content format like microdramas, this collaboration will help people understand complex fraud patterns and encourage them to verify information before making financial decisions. We believe public awareness initiatives such as Scam Se Bacho play an important role in building financially aware and empowered citizens.” – Shri Sanjay C Purao, Executive Director, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) “We are witnessing a rise in cyber frauds, including ‘digital arrest’ scams where criminals pose as law enforcement officials to intimidate citizens. These scams often rely on fear and urgency to prevent victims from verifying information. Public awareness and timely reporting are critical to combating such crimes. Campaigns like Scam Se Bacho play an important role in educating people on identifying red flags and taking immediate action.” – Shri Nishant Kumar, Director, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) “Awareness works best when people recognise scams and warning signs in situations that feel familiar to them. Building on three successful editions of our ‘Scam Se Bacho’ campaign with government partners, this mobile-first microdrama series takes scam education beyond films and advisories. With Meta’s continued investments in technology, safety tools and a whole-of-society approach in collaboration with the government, industry and creators, we hope to help millions pause, verify and report before a scam can succeed.” – Aman Jain, Senior Director & Head of Public Policy, Meta India

As part of the series, Meta has also released a comic strip driving awareness around common scam types like Investment scams and Digital Arrest scams – alerting people to spot signs early, urging them to pause, question and verify information that seems suspicious and always relying on safety tools to help avoid digital fraud.

Launched in 2024, Meta’s “Scam se Bacho” awareness campaign reached more than 400 million users in India across Facebook and Instagram in 2024–2025. Through celebrity-led campaigns featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta, as well as partnerships with regional creators, the initiative aims to empower people to combat online scams.

Ongoing Collaboration With I4C To Educate Older Adults

Last Month, Meta collaborated with I4C and Saksham Senior to launch specialized educational campaigns designed to help senior citizens identify and protect themselves against evolving scam archetypes. Launched as part of I4C’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month initiatives, the campaign aims to empower vulnerable demographics by featuring them as confident protagonists who actively champion scam awareness within their families and communities as opposed to traditional narratives that portray older adults merely as victims.