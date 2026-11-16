Takeaways:

94% of Singapore small business owners surveyed agree that small businesses need more guidance to gain the full benefits of AI, according to YouGov research commissioned by Meta.

Meta Upskill Day 2026 brought Singapore small businesses, heartland merchants and creator-entrepreneurs together for practical training on Meta Business Agents and AI-powered business tools.

Meta Upskill Day forms part of the Meta Small Business Growth Academy, which helps small businesses build practical digital and AI skills.



Today, Meta brought over 180 small businesses, heartland merchants and creator-entrepreneurs together at Meta Upskill Day 2026 in Singapore, part of its Small Business Growth Academy, with Guest of Honor Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry, in attendance. The Academy helps owners use Meta’s digital and AI-enabled tools to find customers, improve productivity and grow. Through hands-on Business Agent training, demonstrations and discussions with Meta experts, participants explored how to apply these tools to their everyday business needs.

In Singapore, this focus on practical skills aligns with the National AI Strategy’s emphasis on broadening AI adoption and building the capabilities to use it effectively. It also complements the National AI Impact Programme’s objective of helping enterprises deepen their use of AI. By combining hands-on training with outreach through Enterprise Singapore’s (EnterpriseSG) partnership with the Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore’s (HECS) business advisors and heartland merchant network, the Academy equips business advisors with AI knowledge and practical tools that can support local businesses in exploring AI applications for customer engagement and everyday operations.

YouGov Research

New YouGov research commissioned by Meta found that 94% of small business owners surveyed in Singapore agree that small businesses need more guidance to gain the full benefits of AI.

The same research found that 82% of Singapore small business owners surveyed whose business has used AI report a positive impact on productivity over the past 12 months. Among Singapore small business owners who report a positive impact on productivity, 62% use time saved through AI to improve the quality of existing work.

“Our focus is helping Singapore’s small businesses find customers, improve productivity and grow by pairing practical digital and AI tools with training. Honeymill uses WhatsApp Business to build customer relationships, while SpeakEasy Lab uses Meta Business Agent to handle routine enquiries and give its founders more time for personal conversations. These examples show how digital tools can help small teams serve customers and compete more effectively,” said Nicole Tan, Managing Director of Meta Singapore.

Putting Meta Business Agent to Work

Customer engagement is one area where owners see opportunities for AI. In Singapore, 52% of small business owners surveyed have used or would be interested in using AI-powered customer responses.

The Business Agent masterclass gave participants hands-on experience alongside demonstrations and guidance from Meta’s Business Messaging experts. The sessions explored how businesses can use agents to support customer enquiries through WhatsApp and Messenger, giving their teams more time to focus on other parts of the business.

For Singapore communication training business SpeakEasy Lab, that support helps a two-person team manage routine enquiries while its founders step in when customers need personalised advice. According to the business, routine questions that previously took around an hour or longer to answer now receive almost immediate responses. The founders estimate that Meta Business Agent saves their team 10 to 15 working hours each week.

“For a small business like ours, every enquiry matters. Meta Business Agent helps us respond to customers quickly, even when we’re teaching or away, while saving us 10 to 15 hours every week. That means we can spend less time answering routine questions and more time understanding and connecting with our learners as we grow,” said Mervyn Ye, Co-founder of SpeakEasy Lab.

Helping Businesses Create More Video With Dream Render

Creating content is another practical area for support. In Singapore, 46% of small business owners surveyed say AI training for marketing and content creation would be useful. That’s why alongside practical training on Meta Business Agent, Meta is also introducing Dream Render, an AI-powered web app for small businesses and creators who need to produce product videos regularly. It turns a short product description or photo into a first draft in minutes. Users can adjust individual shots, framing, pacing, voiceover and on-screen text, then preview and approve before the final video is produced. They download and publish the video themselves as social content or ads, with a label showing it was made with AI.

“Dream Render gives small businesses a quick starting point for product video, with the controls to shape it for their products and customers. Through Meta Upskill Day and partners such as Enterprise Singapore, we’re helping owners build the skills and confidence to put AI to work,” added Tan.

The tool runs in a browser at dreamrender.com, giving businesses and creators another way to develop product content while managing the everyday demands of running a business. People can sign in with the Facebook profile page or Instagram professional account they already use, with nothing to download or install.

Singaporean startup Haldy, which makes sugar-free turmeric mints, has been using Dream Render for their video needs. “Dream Render has been a game changer for accelerating Haldy’s social media presence in a short span of time. We love how effortless it is to produce high-quality content that resonates with our consumers in Singapore and beyond,” said Push Sharma, Founder & CEO of Haldy.

Supporting Singapore’s Small Business Community

Since its launch in Singapore in 2021, Upskill with Meta has trained more than 500+ small businesses and upskilled over 4,500 entrepreneurs. Meta has worked with government partners including Digital Industry Singapore, AI Singapore, EnterpriseSG and the Singapore Economic Development Board to help local businesses transform their operations with digital and AI tools.

About the Research

The research was commissioned by Meta and conducted online by YouGov among 3,983 small business owners across Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong. Data was collected between 6 August and 2 September 2026.



Within each market, quotas were applied by business size to achieve a broad and balanced spread across businesses with 1–9, 10–19 and 20–49 employees. The findings provide insights across a diverse cross-section of small businesses in each market, rather than being nationally representative of the small business population. Reported adoption and impact differ across the nine markets surveyed. These differences may partly reflect how owners in each market interpret the questions, as well as translation and local survey response norms.