The Future Is for Everyone: Free AI Glasses for Every Blind and Visually Impaired Adult Vision Ireland Supports

“What I really like about the glasses is the speed at which I get the information I need – instead of waiting for someone to read a letter or waiting for someone to tell me what I have in the fridge, I’ll just do it on impulse. Now I’m doing things for myself independently, that maybe before I wouldn’t have done.” — Brian Manning, Vision Ireland

Meta is donating 15,000 Ray-Ban Meta glasses to Vision Ireland, Ireland’s national sight loss charity. This is enough for every blind and visually impaired adult the charity supports – because we believe the Future is for Everyone.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses, built in collaboration with Europe’s EssilorLuxottica, are one of the fastest growing consumer products and we are making sure we are building them for everyone. People use our glasses because they’re genuinely helpful – from listening to music, to live translation and hands-free calls – and they can be life-changing for people who are blind or have low vision.

These glasses will give people who are blind or low vision in Ireland access to transformative AI technology that can help with everyday tasks like reading text, identifying objects and accessing information about the world around them.

Vision Ireland is Ireland’s national sight loss charity and earlier this year jointly hosted an AI glasses Demo Day at Meta Ireland HQ. Team members from Vision Ireland and advocates from across the blind and low vision community were given hands-on tutorials with Meta’s AI glasses, and took part in a roundtable discussion where demo participants shared their feedback on their experience using the glasses.

How People will Receive Their Glasses

Eligible people who are blind or low vision can register their interest online via meta.vi.ie or via the dedicated phone number +353 1 882 1910. Vision Ireland will then manage a phased roll-out process from application, assessment, eligibility and selection through to in person training and support.

Training & Support

Every pair of glasses will include access to training, funded by Meta, designed to help people use them effectively. Training will cover how their glasses can identify objects, read text, and manage everyday tasks using only their voice — a step change in daily independence.

In-person events: Vision Ireland will host events across the country where people can receive their glasses, get hands-on guidance from trained staff, and connect with other participants in the programme.

Helpdesk support: Vision Ireland helpdesk will be available to support recipients with follow up questions after their training.

Ireland is the home of Meta’s international headquarters and one of Meta’s largest hubs outside the US. We’ve had a significant presence in the country dating back to 2009 and now have multiple sites across the country, including our Reality Labs facility in Cork – which has played a crucial role in the development of next-generation display solutions for Meta’s AI and AR wearables, the next generation of computing. Clonee Data Center in Meath is also part of Meta’s global infrastructure that brings to life our technologies and services.

Anne O’Leary, Vice President and Head of Meta Ireland, said: “I’m incredibly proud of today’s landmark donation of 15,000 Ray-Ban Meta glasses to Vision Ireland, our country’s national sight loss charity. We’ve already seen how these glasses can transform the daily lives of those with sight loss, and this partnership means that this game changing technology will continue to have a far-reaching impact for those who are blind or visually impaired.”

Dina Powell-McCormick, President and Vice-Chair, Meta said: “Through this partnership with Vision Ireland, we are bringing Ray-Ban Meta glasses to thousands of blind people across the country. I’ve seen firsthand how meaningful this technology is for blind veterans in the U.S., and we’re committed to making it accessible around the world. We believe the future is for everyone, and this partnership is a powerful example of that commitment.”

Chris White, Chief Executive Officer, Vision Ireland: “This transformative gift of 15,000 Ray-Ban Meta glasses to the blind and vision-impaired community will give thousands of people greater independence, confidence and choice in their everyday lives. As Ireland’s national sight loss charity, Vision Ireland is immensely proud to lead the national rollout and help ensure this innovative technology delivers meaningful and lasting impact.”