The 2026 Summer of Football: A Record-Breaking Moment Across Meta

This year’s tournament wasn’t just the biggest sporting event on the planet — it’s become one of the biggest moments in Meta’s history. From record-shattering message volumes on WhatsApp to historic reach on Instagram, the tournament is lighting up every corner of our family of apps in ways we’ve never seen before.

Here’s how conversation, engagement and connection around football has shown up across Meta over the course of the tournament.

WhatsApp: A New All-Time Record

During the Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt, WhatsApp hit over 29 million messages per second — a new all-time record for the platform. That beats the previous record that was set during the 2022 Final.

Instagram: +213.6 Million New Followers for Players

Beyond reach, the tournament drove massive audience growth for participating players. Over the first month of the tournament window (June 11 – July 11), final-squad players collectively added +213.6 million activated followers — a 6.6% increase — with combined followings surging from 3.26 billion to 3.47 billion.

The Breakout Story: Vozinha

Every four years, the tournament produces an unexpected hero. On Instagram, that was Vozinha, the Cape Verde goalkeeper, who went from 37,000 followers to 28.8 million — an almost incomprehensible +77,000% increase. His electrifying performances captivated audiences far beyond his small island nation and turned him into one of the most-followed athletes on the platform virtually overnight.

Vozinha’s rise helped propel Cape Verde to the top of the country leaderboard with +32.1 million net followers across its squad — a +2,000% team-level increase.

Erling Haaland led established players with +23 million new followers, nearly doubling his pre-tournament base as Norway captured global attention. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo — already the most-followed person on Instagram — still added another 10 million to reach a record 676 million.

Top 5 Most Popular Players, According to Instagram’s Your Algorithm Feature

In the U.S., a handful of notable names drove the most popularity according to Instagram’s Your Algorithm feature, which lets you control the interests you see in content on your home feed, Reels and Explore. The top 5 players that have appeared in the algorithms of U.S. users throughout the World Cup include*:

Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappé Jude Bellingham

Mexico stood out with a +78% surge driven by breakout stars like Gilberto Mora (+5.6M) and Julian Quiñones (+2.6M). Japan saw a +42% increase fueled by rising talents like Keito Nakamura (+1.3M).

Rising Stars to Watch

Several young players used the global stage to build significant Instagram audiences:

Endrick — 18.7M → 23.8M (+5.2M, +27%)

Jude Bellingham — 41.3M → 45.5M (+4.2M, +10%)

Michael Olise — +4.0M followers

Lamine Yamal — +3.0M followers

Vinicius Jr — 59.9M → 62.7M (+2.8M, +4%)

Spotlight on the Americas

Mexico : +20.8M (+78%) — the biggest percentage gainer among major football nations

Brazil : +26.0M — led by Neymar (+6.5M), Endrick (+5.2M), and Vinicius Jr (+2.8M)

Argentina : +18.4M — Messi (+5.6M) still drives massive interest

United States : +1.7M (+10%) — co-hosts saw solid growth led by Folarin Balogun (+609K)

Canada : +277K (+3%) — steady gains for the co-hosts

Threads:

On Threads, there were 1.5B impressions on tournament tagged posts. Content from the tournament community reached about 15 million people a day, peaking at 25 million on July 6.

Facebook: 80 Million Posts and Counting

The conversation on Facebook has been enormous.Since the beginning of the tournament, people published 80 million posts mentioning the World Cup.

The Big Picture: A Meta-Wide Moment

The 2026 summer of football is proof that the world’s biggest live events bring people together beyond the minutes of each match. Fans are sharing 80 million posts about the tournament on Facebook, final-squad players collectively added 213.6 million new followers on Instagram in a single month, and joining the Threads football community where content reached about 15.5 million people a day.

“This summer we set out to make Meta the cultural epicenter of the beautiful game – and thanks to our features and content the real winners were the fans. Our apps were the home of everything outside the live game. The highlights, the behind-the-scenes, the dressing room celebrations, the coaching analysis, the Vozinha phenomenon. While fans watch the 90 minutes on TV, they come to our apps for everything around it — the community, the conversation, the clips and memes they love to share and debate. None of this happens without our valued partners, the rights holders, teams, players, creators and even the fans themselves who leaned in, experimented, and documented their journey through the host nations. They all trusted the platform and the results speak for themselves.” — Rob Pilgrim, Global Football Lead, Meta

*Data is based on interests U.S. users have added to their algorithms using Instagram’s Your Algorithm feature, between June 11–July 13, 2026.