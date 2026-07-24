Every day, billions of people use Facebook for genuine connection between real people — to buy and sell on Facebook Marketplace, meet someone on Facebook Dating, or join a conversation in Groups. As AI makes it easier to generate content, profiles, and messages, we want to provide a way for you to know there is a real person on the other side of a profile. That’s why we’re introducing Facebook Verified, a free badge for people on Facebook.

How It Works

Facebook Verified uses a simple selfie-based process. You record a short video selfie, which we check against your existing profile photos to confirm a match. The process is free and typically takes just a few minutes. Accounts must meet our trust and safety standards to qualify for verification.

Facebook Verified is available to eligible Facebook users, 18 years and older on Facebook who are in good standing with our Community Standards, specifically those prohibiting fraud, scams, and deceptive practices, and who exhibit no evidence of inauthentic behavior. It is not available for Pages or ProMode accounts.

We’re rolling out Facebook Verified in phases, starting in select markets with plans to expand globally.

Where You’ll See It

Once verified, your badge will appear across the places on Facebook where it matters most: Marketplace, Dating, Groups, and Profile to start. Over time, we’ll add badges in Feed posts as well. There’s no subscription fee — you verify once, and the badge travels with you across Facebook.

When you’re browsing Marketplace listings, looking at a dating profile, or checking out someone’s profile in a Group, you’ll see the Verified badge on accounts that have completed the verification process.

What the Badge Means — and What It Doesn’t

The Facebook Verified badge means a profile belongs to a real person — someone who completed selfie verification and meets our trust and safety standards. It’s a quick, visible signal, before you respond to a listing, accept a date, or join a conversation, that there’s a real person on the other end.

The Facebook Verified badge does not mean that Facebook endorses the user or guarantees their trustworthiness. All users are still subject to Meta’s policies, like Community Standards and Commerce Policies.

As AI makes it easier to do more on Facebook, a clear signal that distinguishes real people becomes essential. That’s what Facebook Verified is for: keeping the moments that matter on Facebook grounded in real people.