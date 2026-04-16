Now Rolling Out: Facebook’s Opt‑In Camera Roll Suggestions in the EU and UK

We’re rolling out a new Facebook feature in the EU and UK designed to make reminiscing and sharing your favourite moments easier and more fun than ever before. This feature, which people must opt-in to use, suggests the best photos and videos from your camera roll and creates fun collages and edits, making it simple to share unique content on Facebook.

Creative and Effortless Sharing

Many people capture life’s moments but rarely share them — whether it’s because they don’t think their photos or videos are “shareworthy,” or because they simply don’t have time to create something special. With your permission, this opt-in feature analyses media in your camera roll to find standout moments — the memories that can get lost among screenshots, receipts and random snapshots.

It then suggests creative edits, collages and videos to help your content stand out. You may see these recommendations appear in Stories, Feed and Memories (a Facebook bookmark) for you to review privately before deciding what to share. You can manage or disable the feature at any time in your Facebook camera roll settings.

Built With Privacy in Mind

All camera roll suggestions are private to you — and you’re always in control of what you share, when you share it, and who you share it with. We don’t use photos and videos from your camera roll for ads targeting. We also don’t use photos and videos from your camera roll to improve AI at Meta unless you choose to publish or share them in interactions with any AI at Meta feature, such as Meta AI. Head to the Meta Privacy Policy to learn more.