Bringing More Real-Time News and Content to Meta AI

We’re beginning to offer a wider variety of real-time content on Meta AI — from global, breaking news to entertainment, lifestyle stories, and more. When you ask Meta AI news-related questions, you’ll now receive information and links that draw from more diverse content sources to help you discover timely and relevant content tailored to your interests.

These integrations will also facilitate easier access to information by linking out to articles, allowing you to visit these partners’ websites for more details while providing value to partners, enabling them to reach new audiences.

As the first step in our content expansion, we’re partnering with a variety of outlets — CNN, Fox News, Fox Sports, Le Monde Group, the People Inc. portfolio of media brands, The Daily Caller, The Washington Examiner, USA TODAY and the USA TODAY Network. We’ll continue to add new partnerships and explore new features to enhance the experience for the people who use our products.

We’re committed to making Meta AI more responsive, accurate, and balanced. Real-time events can be challenging for current AI systems to keep up with, but by integrating more and different types of news sources, our aim is to improve Meta AI’s ability to deliver timely and relevant content and information with a wide variety of viewpoints and content types.

We have consistently emphasized that our business decisions are driven by the goal of providing valuable experiences for people who use our technologies. We are excited about the ways people are using Meta AI, whether it’s to spark new ideas, edit and animate media, dive deeper into topics of interest, find creative inspiration, and more. As our products evolve, we continue to experiment with different Meta AI experiences for everyone using our services.

Stay tuned for more updates as we expand what’s possible with Meta AI.