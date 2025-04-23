Meta’s statement in response to the European Commission’s decision on the Digital Markets Act:

“The European Commission is attempting to handicap successful American businesses while allowing Chinese and European companies to operate under different standards. This isn’t just about a fine; the Commission forcing us to change our business model effectively imposes a multi-billion-dollar tariff on Meta while requiring us to offer an inferior service. And by unfairly restricting personalized advertising the European Commission is also hurting European businesses and economies.”

— Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Meta