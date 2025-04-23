Back to Newsroom
Meta’s Statement in Response to the European Commission’s Decision on the Digital Markets Act

Meta’s statement in response to the European Commission’s decision on the Digital Markets Act:

“The European Commission is attempting to handicap successful American businesses while allowing Chinese and European companies to operate under different standards. This isn’t just about a fine; the Commission forcing us to change our business model effectively imposes a multi-billion-dollar tariff on Meta while requiring us to offer an inferior service. And by unfairly restricting personalized advertising the European Commission is also hurting European businesses and economies.”

— Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer, Meta

