Building Toward a Smarter, More Personalized Assistant

While Meta AI is on track to become the most used AI assistant, our vision is to make it one of the most personalized AI assistant experiences ever created. One of the areas we’re starting to focus on is new features that provide information and recommendations tailored to individuals.

Memory Boost

At the close of last year, we began to gradually roll out a new feature that lets Meta AI remember certain details that you share with it in 1:1 chats on WhatsApp and Messenger, which may help it personalize future responses so they’re more useful and relevant to you.

You can tell Meta AI to remember certain things about you (like that you love to travel and learn new language), and it can also pick up important details based on context. For example, let’s say you’re hungry for breakfast and ask Meta AI for some ideas. It suggests an omelette or a fancy frittata, and you respond in the chat to let Meta AI know that you’re a vegan. Meta AI can remember that information and use it to inform future recipe recommendations.

We’re rolling this out to Meta AI on Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp for iOS and Android in the US and Canada. Meta AI will only remember certain things you tell it in 1:1 conversations (not group chats), and you can delete its memories at any time.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A More Personal Touch

We’re also rolling out a greater level of personalization for Meta AI on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. Delivering great content recommendations is an important part of what makes Facebook and Instagram valuable for people around the globe – and it’s been driven by AI for a while. Now, we’re extending this level of personalization to Meta AI so that your assistant can respond with information that’s relevant for you.

Let’s say you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend and you ask Meta AI to suggest something. Based on the home location you’ve listed as part of your Facebook profile, recent views of reels featuring live performances by various country artists and its memory that you have a partner and two young kids, Meta AI might suggest tickets for that weekend’s country music show at your local arena and reservations at a local brunch spot.

We’re rolling out this feature on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram in the US and Canada.

We regularly introduce new features for all of our products to find out what works and what doesn’t for our communities. With today’s news, we’re excited to bring more personalization to the Meta AI experience.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.