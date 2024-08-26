New Geothermal Energy Project to Support Our Data Centers

Today, at the U.S. Department of Energy’s geothermal workshop, we announced a new partnership with Sage Geosystems to significantly expand the use of geothermal power in the US. At Meta, we understand the need for reliable, affordable and carbon-free power, and we’re committed to pioneering clean energy initiatives to support our work. We’re excited to partner with Sage on a first-of-its-kind project exploring the use of new, advanced geothermal energy in parts of the country where it has not been possible before. And we appreciate the Department of Energy’s leadership in recognizing the opportunity geothermal technology offers going forward.

Geothermal energy is a viable renewable energy source across the US and Sage will utilize its proprietary Geopressured Geothermal System (GGS) to provide carbon-free power for Meta’s data centers. Advanced geothermal energy is currently mainly used in Nevada, Utah and California. Sage’s technology marks a significant advancement for the clean energy sector, showcasing the ability to harness geothermal energy virtually anywhere and promising a new era of reliable, sustainable baseload power and enhanced grid stability. Hot dry rock is a vastly abundant resource compared to traditional hydrothermal formations, making Sage’s GGS technology a highly scalable approach with the potential for rapid expansion across the US and globally.

The first phase of this project will aim to be online and operating in 2027. As part of this partnership with Sage, we’ll plan to deliver up to 150 MW of new geothermal baseload power to support our data center growth.

This builds on our work towards a zero-carbon economy with solutions that create a healthier planet for all. To date, Meta has contracted more than 12,000 MW in renewable energy projects, making us one of the largest corporate buyers of renewable energy globally.