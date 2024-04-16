Find Messages Faster with WhatsApp Chat Filters

Opening WhatsApp and finding the right conversation should feel quick, seamless, and simple. As people increasingly do more on WhatsApp, it’s more important than ever before to be able to get to your messages fast. That’s why today we’re launching new Chat Filters so you can do that without having to scroll through your full inbox.

To start, you can choose between three filters that will appear at the top of your chat list: All, Unread and Groups, which can be selected with just a tap:

All: The default view of all your messages.

Unread: Perfect for when you want to see which conversations you need to catch up on or respond to. It shows messages that are either marked by you as unread or haven’t been opened yet, so you can prioritize your responses.

Groups: Now all your group chats will be organized in one place, making it easier to find your favorites,whether it’s your weekly family dinner discussion or planning your next vacation. This highly requested feature will also show subgroups of Communities.

We believe filters will make it easier to stay organized, find your most important conversations and navigate through messages more efficiently. We’ll continue to build more options to help you focus on what matters most. These filters are starting to roll out today, and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.