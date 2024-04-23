Meta Joins Thorn and Industry Partners in New Generative AI Principles

At Meta, we’ve spent over a decade working to keep people safe online. In that time, we’ve developed numerous tools and features to help prevent and combat potential harm – and as predators have adapted to try and evade our protections, we’ve continued to adapt too.

We’re excited about the opportunities that generative AI technology can bring, but we also want to make sure that innovation and safety go hand in hand. That’s why we take steps to build our generative AI features and models responsibly. For example, we conduct extensive red teaming exercises in areas like child exploitation with experts and address vulnerabilities we find.

Now Meta is joining Thorn, All Tech is Human and other leading tech companies in an effort to prevent the misuse of gen AI tools to perpetrate child exploitation. Alongside our industry partners, Meta commits to the below Safety by Design principles from Thorn and All Tech is Human, to be applied as appropriate, and will provide updates on our progress. These principles will inform how we develop gen AI technology at Meta to help ensure we mitigate potential risks from the start.

DEVELOP: Develop, build and train generative AI models that proactively address child safety risks.

Responsibly source our training datasets, and safeguard them from child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and child sexual exploitation material (CSEM): This is essential to helping prevent generative models from producing AI-generated (AIG) CSAM and CSEM. The presence of CSAM and CSEM in training datasets for generative models is one avenue in which these models are able to reproduce this type of abusive content. For some models, their compositional generalization capabilities further allow them to combine concepts (e.g. adult sexual content and non-sexual depictions of children) to then produce AIG-CSAM. We are committed to avoiding or mitigating training data with a known risk of containing CSAM and CSEM. We are committed to detecting and removing CSAM and CSEM from our training data, and reporting any confirmed CSAM to the relevant authorities. We are committed to addressing the risk of creating AIG-CSAM that is posed by having depictions of children alongside adult sexual content in our video, image and audio generation training datasets.

Incorporate feedback loops and iterative stress-testing strategies in our development process : Continuous learning and testing to understand a model’s capabilities to produce abusive content is key in effectively combating the adversarial misuse of these models downstream. If we don’t stress test our models for these capabilities, bad actors will do so regardless. We are committed to conducting structured, scalable and consistent stress testing of our models throughout the development process for their capability to produce AIG-CSAM and CSEM within the bounds of law, and integrating these findings back into model training and development to improve safety assurance for our generative AI products and systems.

Employ content provenance with adversarial misuse in mind : Bad actors use generative AI to create AIG-CSAM. This content is photorealistic, and can be produced at scale. Victim identification is already a needle in the haystack problem for law enforcement: sifting through huge amounts of content to find the child in active harm’s way. The expanding prevalence of AIG-CSAM is growing that haystack even further. Content provenance solutions that can be used to reliably discern whether content is AI-generated will be crucial to effectively respond to AIG-CSAM. We are committed to developing state of the art media provenance or detection solutions for our tools that generate images and videos. We are committed to deploying solutions to address adversarial misuse, such as considering incorporating watermarking or other techniques that embed signals imperceptibly in the content as part of the image and video generation process, as technically feasible.

DEPLOY: Release and distribute generative AI models after they have been trained and evaluated for child safety, providing protections throughout the process.

Safeguard our generative AI products and services from abusive content and conduct: Our generative AI products and services empower our users to create and explore new horizons. These same users deserve to have that space of creation be free from fraud and abuse. We are committed to combating and responding to abusive content (CSAM, AIG-CSAM and CSEM) throughout our generative AI systems, and incorporating prevention efforts. Our users’ voices are key, and we are committed to incorporating user reporting or feedback options to empower these users to build freely on our platforms.

Responsibly host models: As our models continue to achieve new capabilities and creative heights, a wide variety of deployment mechanisms manifests both opportunity and risk. Safety by design must encompass not just how our model is trained, but how our model is hosted. We are committed to responsible hosting of our first-party generative models, assessing them e.g. via red teaming or phased deployment for their potential to generate AIG-CSAM and CSEM, and implementing mitigations before hosting. We are also committed to responsibly hosting third party models in a way that minimizes the hosting of models that generate AIG-CSAM. We will ensure we have clear rules and policies around the prohibition of models that generate child safety violative content.

Encourage developer ownership in safety by design : Developer creativity is the lifeblood of progress. This progress must come paired with a culture of ownership and responsibility. We encourage developer ownership in safety by design. We will endeavor to provide information about our models, including a child safety section detailing steps taken to avoid the downstream misuse of the model to further sexual harms against children. We are committed to supporting the developer ecosystem in their efforts to address child safety risks.

MAINTAIN: Maintain model and platform safety by continuing to actively understand and respond to child safety risks.