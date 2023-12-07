Back to Newsroom
WhatsApp

Introducing View Once Voice Messages on WhatsApp

Image of View Once Voice Message on WhatsApp

Takeaways

  • You can now send a voice message on WhatsApp that will disappear once listened to.
  • As with all your personal messages on WhatsApp, voice messages are protected with end-to-end encryption by default. 

We introduced View Once for photos and videos back in 2021 to add another layer of privacy to your messages. Today, we’re excited to announce you can now send a voice message that will disappear once listened to. 

For reading out your credit card details to a friend, or when you’re planning a surprise, you can now also share sensitive information over voice message with added peace of mind. For consistency with View Once photos and videos, View Once voice messages are clearly marked with the “one-time” icon and can only be played one time. 

As with all your personal messages, WhatsApp protects your voice messages with end-to-end encryption by default, and View Once is just another example of our continued privacy innovation.

View Once voice messages are rolling out globally over the coming days, and we look forward to your feedback. See more information on how they work here.

Categories
:

Related Pages

To help personalize content, tailor and measure ads, and provide a safer experience, we use cookies. By clicking or navigating the site, you agree to allow our collection of information on and off Facebook through cookies. Learn more, including about available controls: Cookie Policy