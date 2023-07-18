Statement of Support for Meta’s Open Approach to Today’s AI

“We support an open innovation approach to AI. Responsible and open innovation gives us all a stake in the AI development process, bringing visibility, scrutiny and trust to these technologies. Opening today’s Llama models will let everyone benefit from this technology.”
Jonathan Abrahamson, Chief Product and Digital Officer, Deutsche Telekom
Wole Abu, Chief Executive Officer, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Nigeria
Farooq Adam, Co-Founder, Fynd
Carolina Aguerre, Professor (PhD), CETYS, UCU
Darlington Akogo, Founder and CEO, MinoHealth AI Labs
Teki Akuetteh Founder and Executive Director, Africa Digital Rights Hub
Saeed Aldhaheri, Director, Center for Futures Studies, University of Dubai
Marc Andreessen, Co-Founder & General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Guido Appenzeller, Advisor, Andreessen Horowitz
Nikesh Arora, CEO, Palo Alto Networks
Jamal Atif, Professor, Université Paris Dauphine PSL-CNRS
Tomás Balmaceda, Professor (PhD), IIF / SADAF CONICET
Dr. Pushpak Bhattacharyya, Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
Pradipta Biswas, Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Matt Bornstein, Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
John Borthwick, CEO, Betaworks
Daniela Braga, Founder and CEO, Defined.AI
Ian Buck, VP Hyperscaler & HPC Computing, NVIDIA
Martin Casado, General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Edwin Chan, CEO, Surge AI
Julien Chaumond, CTO, Hugging Face
Ron Conway, Founder, SV Angel
Topher Conway, Managing Partner, SV Angel
Jimi Daodu, CEO, Vault Hill
Shashi Deshetti, CTO, Factly
Francis Fong, Honorary President, Hong Kong Information Technology Federation
Eric Gaussier, Director of the Grenoble Multidisciplinary Institute in Artificial Intelligence (MIAI), Joseph Fourier University-Grenoble Alpes MIAI Institute
Lex Fridman, Research Scientist, MIT
Daniel Getachew, Founder and CEO, Guzo Technologies
Joseph Gonzalez, Associate Professor and Co-Director RISE Lab, University of California – Berkeley
Miguel González Mendoza, Former President, Mexican Artificial Intelligence Society
Paul Graham, Founding Partner, Y Combinator
Diane Greene, Chair Emeritus, MIT
Lan Guan, Global Data & AI Lead, Accenture
Alok Gupta, Head of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, DoorDash
Mu Han, Chief Development Officer, Zoom
Dr. Sherif Hashem, Professor of Information Science and Technology, George Mason University
Peter Hebert, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Lux Capital
Bill Higgins, Director, IBM watsonx Platform Engineering and Chair, IBM Open Innovation Community, IBM
Reid Hoffman, Partner, Greylock
Ben Horowitz, Co-Founder & General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Drew Houston, CEO, Dropbox
Luis Ángel Hurtado Razo, Disinformation Expert and Academic at the Faculty of Political Science and Communication, UNAM (National University of Mexico)
Pierre Kafunda, Professor of Computer Science, University of Kinshasa
Professor Sham Kakade, Co-Director, Kempner Institute, Harvard University
Muhammad Zohaib Khan, Chairman, P@sha (Pakistan IT Industry Association)
Nazarius Kilama, President, Internet Society – Tanzania
Professor Jerry Kponyo, PI and Scientific Director Responsible Artificial Intelligence Lab, KNUST
Bernard Laurendeau, Managing Partner, Laurendeau & Associates | CEO at Arifpay
Sam Lessin, Founder, Slow Ventures
Wei Li, VP and GM AI & Analytics at Intel, Intel
Laurence Liew, Director, AI Innovation, AI Singapore
Jessica Livingston, Founding Partner, Y Combinator
Tobi Lutke, CEO, Shopify
Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Technology, Planning and Edge Solutions Businesses, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
Juliano Maranhão, Professor, University of São Paulo Law School; Lawgorithm Institute; Legal Grounds Institute; Brazilian Senate AI Experts Committee
Vukosi Marivate, Professor – ABSA Chair of Data Science, University of Pretoria
Amjad Masad, CEO and Founder, Replit
Jordan Masakuna, Professor of Computer Science, University of Kinshasa
Marco Mascorro, AI Research Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Brad McCredie, Corporate Vice President Data Center GPU and Accelerated Processing, AMD
Maxence Melo, CEO, Jamii Forums
Xiangrui Meng, Machine Learning Lead, Databricks
Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO, EssilorLuxottica
Xavier Niel, Founder, Iliad
Dr. Victor Odumuyiwa, Acting Director, NITDA IT Hub University of Lagos
Ridwan Oloyede, Co-Founder, Tech Hive Advisory
Vijay Parthasarathy, Head of AI Engineering, Zoom
Agustina Perez Comenale, Professor, Universidad de Montevideo
Jean Ponce, Scientific Director, PRAIRIE, and Professor, École normale supérieure – PSL ENS-PRAIRIE AI Institute
Pablo Pruneda, AI & Law Research Coordinator, IIJ- UNAM (Legal Institute, National University of Mexico)
Rajko Radovanovic, Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
Dan Rose, Chairman, Coatue Ventures
Benoit Sagot, Research Director, Inria
Fadi Salem, Director of Policy Research, MBR School of Government
Velchamy Sankarlingam, President of Product and Engineering, Zoom
Elliot Schrage, Policy Fellow, Former Facebook VP of Comms and Public Policy, Open DP Project
Beerud Sheth, CEO, Gupshup
Richa Singh, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
Professor Pete Stone, Truchard Foundation Chair in Computer Science, University of Texas at Austin
Garry Tan, President and CEO, Y Combinator
Mayank Vatsa, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur
Dr. Wairagala Wakabi, Executive Director, CIPESA
Alexandr Wang, CEO and Founder, Scale AI
Chris Wanstrath, Co-Founder and Former CEO, GitHub
Patrick Wendell, Co-Founder, Databricks
Josh Wolfe, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Lux Capital
Eric Xing, Professor Computer Science; President, Carnegie Mellon University; Mohamed bin Zayed University of AI
Tony Xu, CEO and Co-Founder, DoorDash
Byung-Tak Zhang, Director, AI Institute of Seoul National University (AIIS)