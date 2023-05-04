New Updates to Polls and Sharing With Captions on WhatsApp

Today, we’re sharing two updates coming to WhatsApp that we hope will make chats a little more fun and productive.

New Updates to Polls

We’re introducing three new updates for polls to help groups gather information and make decisions together.

Create Single-Vote Polls: For when you need a definitive answer, we’re introducing the option for poll creators to allow people to vote only once. Simply turn off the allow multiple answers option when creating a poll.

Search for Polls in Your Chats: It’s not always possible to answer a poll immediately, and it can be difficult to find a poll within the chat at a later time. Now, you can filter messages by polls, just like you can for photos, videos or links. On the Chats screen, press Search and then Polls to find a list of all results.

Stay Updated on Poll Results: You will now receive notifications when people vote on your polls, and be shown how many people have voted in total so you can easily keep up to date on responses.

Forwarding With Captions

Sharing photos on WhatsApp is one of the easiest ways to keep friends and family updated on your life, and the ability to forward media means you can quickly re-share images from one group of connections to another. But sometimes you might not have time to add context before someone responds.

Now, when you forward media that has a caption, you have the option to keep, delete or completely rewrite it to give extra information when sharing photos between chats. You can also add a caption to photos and videos when you forward them.

Sharing Documents with Captions

Just like when sharing images or videos, the documents you share may require a little explanation. Whether it’s when sending a newspaper article or a work document, now you have the option to add a caption before sharing.

These updates have started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.