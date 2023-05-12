Sharing Dream Wedding Dresses on Facebook

Gwen S. donated her wedding dress to a stranger on Facebook and inspired a movement. When others wanted to follow her lead, she created the Shared Dream Dresses Group to connect more women to dresses through donations, giving gowns multiple chances to create wedding magic. Many brides joined the Group looking to find a dream dress that they can wear and share but they’ve also discovered a community that empowers and uplifts.

