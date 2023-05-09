Raising Awareness About Youth Safety Tools on Instagram

Today, we are launching a new ad campaign to raise awareness of Instagram’s family tools such as Daily Time Limit and Default Private Accounts. The campaign, which will run for two months, will target parents, caregivers and families in the United Kingdom (UK), France and Belgium. The ads will run across a suite of channels including online, social, streaming, connected TV and radio.

“We want to help keep young people safer online, which includes supporting parents and guardians to be more involved in their teens’ experiences.” – Ciara Farren, Marketing Director for Europe at Meta

We’ve developed more than 30 tools to support families, including supervision tools that help parents and teens work together to manage teens’ time spent on our apps.

“We want parents and teens to know about these tools – and to use them – so today we’re launching a new ad campaign to help make parents aware of our safety and supervision tools.” – Ciara Farren, Marketing Director for Europe at Meta

These supervision tools are in addition to other features and protections we already have in place, including helping teens have safer and more private experiences, further restricting the options advertisers have to reach teens, as well as the information we use to show ads to teens and providing teens with more tools to better manage their Instagram experience.

Parental supervision tools on Instagram allow parents and guardians to:

View how much time their teens spend on Instagram and set time limits.

Set specific usage times during the day or week to limit their teen’s use of Instagram.

Be notified when their teen chooses to share they’ve reported or blocked an account or post, including who was reported and blocked and the type of content.

View and receive updates on what accounts their teens follow and the accounts that follow their teens.

View their teens’ privacy and content settings, and be notified if their teen updates one of those settings.

More About Family Center: Parents and guardians have access to insights about how their teens use Instagram, and they can set up supervision tools. We’ve partnered with parents, guardians, teens and experts through research and consultation to develop Family Center.

An Education Hub for Parents and Guardians: Family Center includes an education hub where parents can access resources from experts and review helpful articles, videos and tips on topics like how to talk to teens about social media, and how to use the new supervision tools. We’ve worked closely with groups like Connect Safely and Net Safety Collaborative to develop these resources and will continue to add new information to Family Center’s education hub.

This youth wellbeing campaign is part of our ongoing effort to continue supporting parents, teens and families on our apps and will run from 10th May to 5th July.