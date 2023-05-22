Now You Can Edit Your WhatsApp Messages

For the moments when you make a mistake or simply change your mind, you can now edit your sent messages on WhatsApp.

From correcting a simple misspelling to adding extra context to a message, we’re excited to bring you more control over your chats. All you need to do is long-press on a sent message and choose Edit from the menu for up to 15 minutes after.

Edited messages will be marked as edited alongside them, so those you’re messaging are aware of the correction without showing edit history. As with all personal messages, media and calls, your messages and the edits you make are protected by end-to-end encryption.

This feature has started rolling out globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.