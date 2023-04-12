Peacock on Meta Quest: Stream Current Movies, Hit TV Shows and Live Sports in VR

Starting today, Peacock is available on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro for residents in the US and certain US territories, marking the first time the streaming service is available on a virtual reality (VR) headset. That means you can sign up to watch thousands of hit movies, fan-favorite TV shows, MLB and NFL games, and other sports — all in VR on your own giant, personal screen. And we’re offering a limited-time no-cost trial for those eligible, so you can get started watching right away.

You’ll be able to multitask by watching multiple screens at once and stream Peacock content while browsing the internet or using other apps. And when you do take in a show like Poker Face or a Major League Baseball game, you can adjust the screen size as you like, including expanding it to full theater size.

Once you’ve signed up for a monthly Peacock subscription or signed in with your existing Peacock account, you can access more than 90,000 hours of movies, binge-worthy TV shows, sports like Big Ten football, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling, and more across more than 50 always-on channels.

Catch fan-favorite shows like The Office (US), Parks and Recreation and That ‘70s Show, today’s biggest hits like Yellowstone, Saturday Night Live, next-day episodes from Bravo and NBC, and discover new originals like Bel Air. There’s even more great content coming soon, like the comedy-thriller Cocaine Bear on April 14, the original show Mrs. Davis on April 20 and MLB Sunday Morning Leadoff beginning on April 23.

In the coming months, you’ll also be able to watch the Kentucky Derby, Indianapolis 500, US Open golf and much more.

The launch of Peacock on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro is part of a broader, previously announced three-year partnership with NBC Universal that will bring experiences across a variety of NBCU IP, including Universal Monsters, Halloween Horror Nights and The Office to immersive environments like Horizon Worlds and Avatars Store. For instance, later this year you’ll be able to watch The Office on Peacock on a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro headset, and then interact with The Office in VR in Horizon Worlds.

We’re also announcing a limited-time offer to eligible Meta Quest device users who are 18 and older in the US and certain US territories without an existing paid Peacock subscription, so that they can start watching right away.

If you’ve already registered a qualifying Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro on or before April 11, 2023, you’re eligible for three months of Peacock Premium at no additional cost (a $15 USD value).*

If you set-up and register a new qualifying Meta Quest VR device now through April 11, 2024, you’ll be eligible for twelve months of Peacock Premium at no additional cost (a $60 USD value).**

Here’s how to redeem your trial offer:

Eligible users should check your email for a message from Meta Quest with a unique promo code and a redemption link.

Click on the link.

You’ll be taken to the Peacock Meta Quest partnership page. Your unique code will auto-populate.

Follow the instructions to create a new Peacock account or sign-in if you have an existing Peacock account.

Enter your credit card information, if applicable.

You’ll be taken to a page indicating your registration is active, and you’ll receive confirmation that your account has been set up.

You’re now ready to enjoy your limited time offer of Peacock. When the promotional period expires, you’ll be charged the then-current monthly fee for your Peacock Premium subscription (currently a $4.99 USD/month retail value), which will auto-renew on a monthly basis unless and until you cancel.

With Peacock, it doesn’t matter whether you’re interested in drama, comedies or sports — they’ve got you covered. Check out the Peacock app*** on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest Pro today.

* Eligibility restrictions and terms apply; for complete details on the three-month offer click here.

** Eligibility restrictions and terms apply; for complete details on the 12-month offer click here.

*** Additional account registration, terms and fees may apply.