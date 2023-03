Delilah A. turned to yoga and meditation when she struggled with her mental health but didn’t feel welcome. After trying and failing to find holistic resources and practitioners who looked like her, she started the Facebook Group, Black Girl’s Healing House. In it she’s built a community of Black women prioritizing self-care while bridging the gap between Black women and wellness.

