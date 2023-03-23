Faster Speeds and Improved Calling For WhatsApp Desktop

Today, we’re introducing a new WhatsApp app for Windows that loads faster and is built with an interface similar to the mobile version of the app.

You can now host group video calls with up to eight people and audio calls with up to 32 people. We’ll continue to increase these limits over time so you can always stay connected with friends, family and coworkers.

WhatsApp is the largest platform to provide a fully end-to-end encrypted messaging experience that allows cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets and more. This means that your personal messages, media and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices.

Since introducing new multi-device capabilities, we’ve made improvements including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features like link previews and stickers.

As we continue to increase the number of devices that support WhatsApp, we’ve recently introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets and for Mac desktops that is currently in the early stages of beta. We look forward to bringing WhatsApp to even more devices in the future.