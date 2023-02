Ashley M. created a movement to surprise and delight those who needed it most on Valentine’s Day.

After founding the nonprofit, Valentine’s Day Widow Outreach Project, her Instagram community, Pretty Things by AE Manning volunteered to complete hundreds of flower deliveries, while nominations received via Instagram direct messages enabled her to find even more widows to support.

