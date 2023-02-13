Marne Levine to Leave Meta After 13 Years; Nicola Mendelsohn and Justin Osofsky to Lead Sales and Partnerships

Chief Business Officer Marne Levine announced today that she will be leaving Meta after 13 years at the company where she held multiple leadership roles. She will stay on until the summer to ensure a seamless transition. Moving forward, Nicola Mendelsohn and Justin Osofsky are taking on expanded roles as our most senior sales and partnership leaders, representing the company with our advertisers and partners and reporting to COO Javier Olivan. This new structure continues to bring our business and product teams closer together and helps them operate even more effectively to serve our clients.

“From running global policy, to growing our Instagram business as the first COO, to leading our ads and business partnerships teams, Marne has been an incredible leader at Meta over the last 13 years. I’m grateful for our partnership, her commitment to Meta, and the energy she brought to the company every day,” Javier said.

“Nicola has a strong, well-earned reputation in the ad industry, and Justin has a unique combination of product, operations and business experience that will serve him well in this new role,” he added. “They’re both proven leaders, and we’re fortunate to have them leading this important work and representing the company with our advertisers and partners.”

Nicola’s expanded role as Head of Global Business Group will now include overseeing Global Partnerships and Engineering, and she will lead a single client-facing organization that supports our partners and their growth globally. Nicola will also continue to lead the Global Business Group — the company’s relationships with top marketers and agencies for all of Meta’s family of apps — and integrating these teams will strengthen our ads business, create operational efficiencies, and improve execution in how we support our partners.

Justin, now Head of Online Sales, Operations and Partnerships, will expand his remit to now include revenue generation, leading our sales and operations focused on growing small and medium-sized businesses on our platforms. He will continue to oversee the Content Partnerships team, which helps people discover the most interesting, relevant and personalized content across Facebook and Instagram.

Nicola and Justin will remain focused on serving our partners and clients by delivering strong advertiser performance, building deep product and sales connections, and expanding business messaging opportunities. We remain steadfast in our commitment to help the over 200 million businesses that use our free tools and the over 10 million businesses that use personalized ads on our platforms get the best return on their investment.

We are proud that we have more people than ever using our platforms, and our investments in our business products continue to position Meta’s family of apps as the best place for businesses to build a community, engage with their customers, and find new ones. Looking ahead, we’ll continue to invest in these products to help the businesses large and small that use our platforms grow because when they grow, we grow.

Marne will step down from the CBO role on February 21, 2023 and will remain an employee until she departs in the summer.