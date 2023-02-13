Derya Matras to Lead Meta in Northern Europe

Derya Matras, Meta’s Vice-President for the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, will take on the additional responsibility of leading Northern Europe – which includes the UK, Ireland and Nordic countries – following Steve Hatch’s announcement that he will be leaving the company later this year.

Derya joined the company in October 2015 and has most recently been leading Meta in more than 70 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey. She is an engineer by education and has nearly 25 years of experience in consumer facing industries and management consulting, including McKinsey & Company.

“I’m delighted that Derya Matras, our Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, will be taking on the additional responsibility of leading Northern Europe. Derya has been an invaluable member of the EMEA leadership team since 2015, with a strong track record of leadership and driving sustainable growth. I know she will continue to have great success as she takes on this new remit.” – Angie Gifford, Vice President of EMEA at Meta