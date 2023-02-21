Amplifying the Voices of Unsung Heroes in the Middle East and North Africa

Facebook Groups has a vast community of volunteers, donors and activists who come together to make the world a better place. Through our new campaign, #CommunityStoriesMENA, we’re celebrating the stories of four community leaders in the Middle East and North Africa who have stepped up to create positive and empowering communities.

“On a daily basis, we see stories that showcase the best of humanity. It may not always make the public spotlight, but every day people are using our apps to help others and support their community – becoming blood donors, connecting with people who need help or joining a collective movement to change and discover. In recognition of their efforts and impact, we have launched our new campaign, Community Stories MENA, to place a spotlight on the role of social media in building powerful communities that drive meaningful change.” – Rawya AbdelKader, Communications Manager, MENA at Meta.

Hala Dahrouge founded Lebanon-based LibanTroc in 2019 to respond to the debilitating conditions brought on by the country’s economic crisis. The group has since grown into an 85,000-member organization that posts jobs, exchanges free goods and services, fundraises and supports others. It has helped more than 2,000 families by providing food, housing and even life-saving surgeries.

Marouan Zitane founded Moroccan Travelers Community, to encourage travelers to share their experiences and tips, and inspire each other to discover Morocco and overseas. Today, the community of more than 340,000 members encourages each other to travel in a sustainable way and promotes actions to preserve the environment and take care of the highly-visited sites.

Rania Atef created a support system in Egypt for female entrepreneurs through I Make This! — a group for female-owned businesses to advertise their products. Atef, a freelance photographer, kicked off the group when she found traditional marketing to be hard and expensive; in the process, she built a community that has grown to 189,000 members.

Ibrahim Safwat created one of the largest sports groups and the first running troupe in Egypt, Cairo Runners, to bring people together to run every Friday. Today, the community organizes the Cairo Half Marathon, the largest running event in Egypt with more 5,000 participants and stages mini-marathons, whilst promoting environmental sustainability in sports.

Arabic Translation

ميتا تطلق حملة #CommunityStoriesMENA [ #التكاتف_قوّة] في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا

نحن بصدد إطلاق سلسلة مقاطع فيديو تحكي قصصاً فريدة لأربعة من قادة مجموعات فيسبوك في مصر ولبنان والمغرب

تؤكد السلسلة على قوة الاتصال والدور الذي يمكن أن تلعبه وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في مساعدة البشر على بناء مجتمعات قائمة على التأثير الاجتماعي

تمثل القصص بعضاً فقط من ملايين قادة المجموعات الذين تقدموا لإلهام الأشخاص وجمعهم معاً على فيسبوك وخارجه

تضم مجموعات فيسبوك مجتمعاً واسعاً من المتطوعين، المتبرعين، والناشطين الذين يجتمعون معاً لجعل العالم مكاناً أفضل. من خلال حملتنا الجديدة، #CommunityStoriesMENA [ #التكاتف_قوّة] ، نحتفل بقصص أربعة من قادة المجموعات في الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا الذين تولوا مسئولية بناء مجموعات إيجابية وداعمة.

وصرحت راوية عبد القادر، مديرة الاتصالات بالشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا في ميتا: ” نرى قصصاً تجسد أفضل ما في الإنسانية كل يوم، حيث نرى الأفراد يستخدمون تطبيقاتنا لدعم مجتمعهم ومساعدة الآخرين – ليصبحوا متبرعين بالدم، أو يتواصلون مع الأشخاص الذين يحتاجون إلى مساعدة، أو ينضمون إلى حركة جماعية للتغيير والاكتشاف، ولكن قد لا يتم تسليط الضوء على مثل هذه الجهود دائماً. وتقديرا لجهودهم وتأثيرهم، أطلقنا حملتنا الجديدة، #CommunityStoriesMENA [ #التكاتف_قوّة]، لتسليط الضوء على دور وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في بناء مجتمعات قوية تقود التغيير الهادف”

أسست هالة دحروج مجموعة LibanTroc التي تتخذ من لبنان مقراً لها في عام 2019 للاستجابة للظروف المنهكة الناجمة عن الأزمة الاقتصادية في البلاد. نمت المجموعة منذ ذلك الحين لتضم 85,000 عضواً وتنشر الوظائف وتتبادل السلع والخدمات المجانية وتجمع التبرعات وتدعم الآخرين. وقد ساعدت المجموعة أكثر من 2,000 أسرة عبر توفير الغذاء والسكن وحتى العمليات الجراحية المنقذة للحياة.

أسس مروان زيتان Moroccan Travelers Community لتشجيع المسافرين على مشاركة تجاربهم ونصائحهم، وإلهام بعضهم البعض لاكتشاف المغرب والعالم. اليوم، تشجع المجموعة التي تضم أكثر من 340,000 عضو بعضهم البعض على السفر بطريقة مستدامة، ويعزز إجراءات الحفاظ على البيئة، والعناية بالمواقع التي تتم زيارتها بشكل كبير.

أنشأت رانيا عاطف منظومة دعم في مصر لرائدات الأعمال من خلال I Make This! – مجموعة للشركات والأعمال المملوكة للنساء للإعلان عن منتجاتهن. بدأت رانيا، وهي مصورة مستقلة، المجموعة عندما وجدت أن التسويق التقليدي صعب ومكلف. ومن هنا، قامت ببناء مجموعة نمت إلى 189,000 عضوة.

أنشأ إبراهيم صفوت واحدة من أكبر المجموعات الرياضية وأول مجموعة ركض في مصر، Cairo Runners، لجمع الأفراد معاً للركض كل يوم جمعة. واليوم، ينظم المجتمع نصف ماراثون القاهرة، وهو أكبر فعالية للركض في مصر مع أكثر من 5,000 مشارك، كما ينظم سباقات ماراثون مصغرة، مع تعزيز الاستدامة البيئية في الرياضة.