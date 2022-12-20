Spreading Joy During the Holidays Using Facebook

When Chad decided to start a new tradition of delivering holiday cheer, he had no idea how many people would step up to help — or that it would grow into a nonprofit.

The Giving Trees has since provided Christmas trees — plus all the trimmings — to more than 2,300 families who might otherwise not be able to get one. He uses Facebook to gather support and bring The Giving Trees community together to spread joy through generosity and service.

