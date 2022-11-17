Sandhya Devanathan Appointed Head and Vice President of Meta India

We are appointing Sandhya Devanathan as the Vice President of Meta India. Devanthan will focus on bringing the organization’s business and revenue priorities together to serve partners and clients, while continuing to support the long-term growth of our business and commitment to India. She will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023 and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC and will be a part of the APAC leadership team. She will move back to India to lead the India org and strategy.

As part of her role, Devanathan will spearhead our India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, creators, advertisers and partners to drive revenue growth in key channels in India.

Devanathan is a global business leader with 22 years of experience and an international career in banking, payments and technology. She joined Meta in 2016 and helped build our Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams, as well as the e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia. In 2020, she moved to lead Gaming for APAC, one of our largest global verticals. She also brings a passion for developing women leaders in business and is the executive sponsor for Women@APAC at Meta, as well as the global lead for Play Forward, a global Meta initiative to improve diversity representation in the gaming industry. She also serves on the global board of Pepper Financial Services.